U Mobile Share 20 Postpaid Line for RM1 with 50GB Internet

From today onwards, U Mobile customers on the Unlimited HERO P139 postpaid plan will be able to register up to three (3) Share 20 postpaid lines, to share P139’s 50GB of hotspot data at just RM1 per line monthly.

U Mobile said this promo offers customers huge savings as the regular fee for a Share 20 line is RM20 per month. Besides offering great value, the RM1 Share 20 promo also offers flexibility because on top of voice, customers may opt for a physical SIM or an e-SIM, which means one may use the line for various devices be it mobile phones, tablets, e-watches or as a mobile hotspot or home broadband.

In view of the current challenging climate due to the global pandemic, U Mobile also has an on-going RM0.99 Device Bonanza promo that enables one to take home a new phone for just RM0.99, on top of being able to activate a new Share 20 line for just RM1.

Some details of the U Mobile Share 20 promo:

Promotion only available for Unlimited HERO P139 postpaid customers only

Each Unlimited HERO P139 customer may activate up to 3 Share 20 lines for RM1 monthly each, up to 12 consecutive bill cycles, subject to terms and condition (line must be active). A total of RM19 will be rebated to their postpaid bill every month.

The Share 20 lines will share the 50GB hotspot data offered in the Unlimited HERO P139 plan

Promotion only applicable for new subscription (including new port in) of Share 20 supplementary lines

The Share 20 postpaid line also comes with 30 minutes of daily free calls to U Mobile numbers.