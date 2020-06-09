Celcom Xpax Prepaid with Unlimited Internet + Calls at RM35/month

Celcom Axiata has just announced two new unlimited Internet add-on plan for Xpax Prepaid. The plans comes with unlimited calls as well.

Celcom Xpax’s new Truly Unlimited Prepaid pass, as the Telcos claims it, are available in a weekly and a monthly pass. Details below.

Xpax Prepaid Unlimited Monthly Pass

RM35/30days

Unlimited Internet up to 3Mbps, for smartphone usage only

Unlimited Calls to local network

3GB Hotspot

Auto renewed

Xpax Prepaid Unlimited Weekly Pass

RM12/week

Unlimited Internet up to 3Mbps, for smartphone usage only

Unlimited Calls to local network

1GB Hotspot

Auto renewed

There are also Hotspot Add-On options:

RM1/1GB- 1 Day

RM3/5GB- 3 days

At the time of writing, the details of the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) are not specified for the new Unlimited Internet plans however the Telco said, “Celcom reserves the right to manage your allocated bandwidth including but not limited to reducing your surf speed, suspend or terminate your bandwidth to the internet service in accordance with Celcom’s Fair Usage Policy.”

For customers who wants to enjoy faster than 3Mbps mobile Internet speeds, they can subscribe to the Xpax Ultra Hour Pass, from RM1 per hour, RM2 for 3 hours, RM5 for 12 hours or RM8 for 24 hours. Customers can simply log into their Celcom Life App and select “Buy More”, followed with their selection of any Hourly Unlimited Internet deals.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom Xpax’s Truly Unlimited prepaid plans resonates the telco’s innovative initiative to support Malaysians during these challenging times.

“We realise that our customers will need more internet during this period, and this will help them to be worry free. As the nation recovers, consumers can still choose to stay indoors, while staying productive, be entertained or keep themselves connected with their loved ones.

“This unique unlimited feature allows Celcom Xpax prepaid consumers to enjoy a true and worry-free internet experience, with the freedom to utilise their internet however they want. For example, our products will easily cater to anyone who chooses to stream Netflix 24/7 continuously for a week or a full month without any issues. Celcom Xpax’s new truly unlimited Internet passes which starts from RM12, is paired with Celcom’s widest 4G network, enabling consumers to enjoy and engage their unique digital lifestyles at their own convenience,” Idham said.

The latest Celcom Xpax Truly Unlimited prepaid Internet passes are available to all new and existing Celcom prepaid customers. To subscribe, log on to the Celcom Life app or through USSD code by dialing *118*2#. Please visit the Celcom website for more details.