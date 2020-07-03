New AIMS @ Cyberjaya Tier III Data Centre being Constructed

AIMS Data Centre (AIMS), a leading interconnected data centre in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, announced today that it has started construction on a new Tier III purpose-built data centre facility in Cyberjaya. The facility, named AIMS @ Cyberjaya, will serve as AIMS’ flagship data centre facility, in addition to the current data centre at Menara AIMS located in Kuala Lumpur.

“AIMS @ Cyberjaya will enhance the already symbiotic ecosystem that AIMS is known for. The new facility will open Malaysia up to more connections and the prospect of establishing itself as a regional data centre hub given its strategic location in Southeast Asia with domestic and international connectivity, ease of access and relatively lower cost of entry,” says Chiew Kok Hin, Chief Executive Officer of AIMS.

He adds that the AIMS ecosystem will be a dynamic one, enabling businesses to set up their IT infrastructure within the country with more ease, reducing reliance on 3rd parties located outside of Malaysia. Businesses can also leverage off of AIMS’ network to expand in the ASEAN region.

The new AIMS data centre in Cyberjaya is expected to be operational this year.

Highlights of AIMS @ Cyberjaya:

AIMS @ Cyberjaya, when completed, will offer a white space of 240,000 sq. ft. and the facility boasts a power capacity that is scalable up to 50MW. AIMS @ Cyberjaya is able to cater to hyper-scalers and enterprises with high processing and the most stringent security requirements. AIMS @ Cyberjaya is able to maximise cooling efficiency and has solid power management capabilities. The facility will employ stringently enhanced physical security measures with 10 levels of security access controls including anti-pass back and anti-tailgating mantraps, an electronic access control system and a biometric system. Auxiliary police will also be stationed on-site.

The new Tier III will be interlinked with AIMS facilities located in major cities across Southeast Asia and will be able to leverage off the established and extensive ecosystem that AIMS has built up over the years.

AIMS @ Cyberjaya will offer a range of interconnection options, allowing businesses to set up secure connections on-demand. As an interconnection hub, AIMS also offers direct cloud access to Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, bypassing the public Internet for better latency, enhanced security and consistency when accessing cloud services.

AIMS is the anchor site of the Malaysia Internet Exchange (MyIX) and handles traffic for over 88 peers and networks with international connectivity. It also hosts a majority of domestic telecommunications providers as well as network, content and cloud service providers. AIMS @ Cyberjaya will be a satellite site for MyIX, which allows customers of the facility to achieve a cost-effective and higher performance connectivity to their peers.

The new AIMS datacentre in Cyberjaya is being constructed according to the Uptime Institute Tier III requirements for data centre facilities which means that AIMS @ Cyberjaya is concurrently maintainable to ensure that local and international businesses remain up and running 24/7 with a service level agreement (SLA) of 99.99%. To date, the facility has received the Tier III Certification of Design Documents from the Uptime Institute which ratifies the functionality and capacity in the engineering and architectural specifications of AIMS @ Cyberjaya. In addition, AIMS @ Cyberjaya will also be Green Building Index (GBI) ready upon completion.

The new data centre is compliant with the latest Risk Management in Technology (RMiT) guidelines for financial institutes as issued by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to ensure data centre resiliency.

Visit this link for more information on AIMS @ Cyberjaya.

AIMS is a subsidiary of Malaysia’s Internet Service Provider, TIME dotCom.