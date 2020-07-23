Celcom & Aerodyne to explore on the development of Drone Technology

Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) and Aerodyne Group (Aerodyne), a Malaysia-based drone solutions provider, sealed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the development of drone technology solutions, with a focus in urban and agricultural sectors.

Leveraging on both parties’ strengths in telecommunications technology, including automation, Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), Machine Learning and 5G technology, the proposed collaboration presents an opportunity to jointly develop and go to market with innovative solutions.

Aerodyne and its solution partners will also have the opportunity to be part of Celcom’s Centre of Digital Excellence (“CODE”) upcoming initiatives, with a focus on research and development in telecommunications technologies, and potentially co-develop use-cases that are essential to optimise identified industries.

The proposed development of innovative solutions will potentially pave the way for Celcom to expand its B2B (Business to Business) solution offerings within its ecosystem. Furthermore, Aerodyne’s existing drone solutions will also be powered by Celcom and be progressively expanded into various Aerodyne solutions.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom in its pursuit to become an IR4.0 technology adoption enabler, highly welcomes collaborations with multiple partners, especially local technology companies and start-ups. Such collaboration is crucial to solidify the foundation in building a sustainable expertise within the local ecosystem and enabling multiple industries in Malaysia to fully embrace the industrial revolution.

“The affiliation with local technology companies such as Aerodyne is a part of Celcom’s strategy towards stronger digital advocacy to aspiring local digital and technology entrepreneurs. This initiative is also a continuation to the support provided by Axiata Digital Fund (ADIF), through its investment on Aerodyne previously. We hope to develop more similar collaborations to continuously inspire Malaysians technology entrepreneurs and start-ups into faster adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and A.I solutions, and at the same time contribute to the building of an inclusive local digital ecosystem,” he added.

Aerodyne Group’s founder and Group Chief Executive Officer, Kamarul A Muhamed said, “We are excited about this proposed strategic partnership, with Celcom as our preferred connectivity provider to jointly explore and develop smart solutions using drones by leveraging on 5G technology. This will enable drones to transmit high-definition footage in real-time. 5G’s millisecond latency and data speeds of up to 100 times faster than 4G allows drones to transmit high-quality footage and data to operators on the ground.”

Both companies said that drones are now established as viable tools for commercial and governmental applications in agriculture, aerial photography, inspection, mining, energy, construction, safety & security and logistics industry. In order to achieve the maximum potential of these applications, a reliable connection from the pilot to the drone is required which can be achieved through 5G.