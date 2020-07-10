Celcom, Huawei & Sunway partners for IoT, AI and 5G

Sunway Berhad (Sunway), Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) and Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (Huawei) sealed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore Malaysia’s first tripartite collaboration towards advancing smart township solutions encompassing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), with the fifth-generation (5G) connectivity.

The MoU aims to explore the potential for Celcom and Huawei to be the 5G technology enabler for Sunway Group with Sunway City Kuala Lumpur said to be the “launch pad” of this partnership.

All three parties will explore the possibility to facilitate and support one another within the digital eco-system to promote technological adoption to enrich people’s lives, it said in a statement.

The proposed collaboration will see the development of smart solutions in the areas of public safety and security, telehealth, e-learning, hospitality, leisure and retail experience using the latest telecommunications technology as they become available for Sunway City Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s model smart sustainable city, as well as other existing and upcoming developments of Sunway.

The three parties involved will also potentially develop an architectural design, use cases and deploy projects based on the latest technological standard for cellular networks for Sunway City Kuala Lumpur.

“We are proud to partner with Celcom, as the leading telco with widest network coverage in the country, and Huawei, one of the global leaders in 5G applications, on this first-of-a-kind tripartite partnership to advance 5G technology for Sunway City Kuala Lumpur,” said Dato’ Chew Chee Kin, President of Sunway Group.

“We envisage Sunway City Kuala Lumpur to be Malaysia’s model smart sustainable city where a host of communities live, work, play, learn in a safe, healthy and connected environment,” he added.

“After more than a decade working together, we are proud to take the partnership with Sunway Group to the next level. This collaboration will be the perfect platform for Celcom to demonstrate how technology could provide a firm foundation for a holistic smart township, and further improve lives of the community,” said Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata.

“The proposed collaboration will boost our technological capacity building, and immense potential in bringing innovative products and services, while creating a ‘win-win-win’ situation to benefit the industry, rakyat and achieve the nation’s digital aspirations,” Idham added.

Meanwhile, Michael Yuan, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Malaysia said, “The world is moving rapidly towards a fully connected and digital era, and it is important that a conglomerate like Sunway Group understands the importance of digital transformation and continues to embrace the digital shift. As a leader in ICT solutions, we are committed to our partners in providing secure, reliable, and sustainable services to help them grow in an intelligent world.”

Sunway and its solution partners, on the other hand, will have the opportunity to be part of Celcom’s Centre of Digital Excellence (“CODE”), in testing telecommunications technology and potentially further developing used cases essential for Sunway’s envisioned smart solutions, particularly within Sunway City Kuala Lumpur.

“With this collaboration, we hope to position Sunway City Kuala Lumpur as one of Asia’s model smart and sustainable cities,” added Dato’ Chew.