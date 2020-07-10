Celcom XP Lite Postpaid Plan enhanced with Unlimited Youtube HD

The XP Lite postpaid plan from Celcom Axiata is now enhanced with unlimited Youtube, including Unlimited Youtube in High Definition (HD) streaming.

Celcom said that throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO), it saw an increased consumption for YouTube, being one of the highest used apps by Malaysians. Malaysians engaged YouTube for various types of content such as music videos, how-to videos, live video streaming, tutorials, cooking recipes, gaming content, and many more.

Details of the newly enhanced XP Lite Postpaid plans below:

XP Lite + L Pass

RM58/month

Unlimited Youtube in High Definition (HD)

16GB Internet

Unlimited Calls

XP Lite + M Pass

RM38/month

Unlimited Youtube in Standard Definition (SD)

8GB Internet

Unlimited Calls

Celcom Xpax’s XP Lite allows customers to enjoy non-stop unlimited Standard Definition (SD) YouTube and 8GB of internet via XP Lite with M pass at only RM38 per month. Customers can also opt for the unlimited High Definition (HD) YouTube and 16GB high-speed internet, with XP Lite with L Pass at only RM58 per month.

Furthermore, customers on XP Lite with L Pass will have the freedom to choose one of three free smartphones ranging from Samsung Galaxy A01, Oppo A12 or Vivo Y11, contract applies. Alternatively, customers also can choose an iPhone 7+ 128GB at only RM60 per month via EasyPhone.

In addition to the launch of Celcom Xpax’s enhanced XP Lite, starting today until 12 August 2020, new XP Lite with M or L pass subscriptions via the Celcom Online Shop will be able to stand a chance to win 1-year free XP Lite passes.

All existing XP Lite customers with L and M passes will automatically enjoy the new non-stop unlimited YouTube streaming experience from their next billing cycle.

Customers who stay with XP Lite for six months continuously with either the L pass or M pass will also be rewarded an additional free 1-hour unlimited Internet every day with Ultra Hour Pass, from the 7th month onwards. Customers can also enjoy unlimited Internet with Ultra Hour Pass from RM1 together with the L or M Pass via the Celcom Life app.

For more details please visit the Celcom website.