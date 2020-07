Digi gets the Highest Compound from MCMC at RM1.55 million as of 1H2020

Digi and Maxis are the top two offenders in the latest compounds (fines/penalty) issued by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

In a media announcement released during the weekend, when a lot of people are on a holiday, MCMC said it issued a total compound of RM4.6 million to 5 Telecommunication companies as of the first half this year (1H2020).

MCMC said these compounds include offenses related to billing, non-billing complaints and customer service hotline, as part of the Mandatory Standards (MS) for Quality of Service (QOS). No further details were provided for each compounds and if there were any compounds related to network performance or poor network coverage.

Below are the limited details on the 96 compounds issued by MCMC:

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd – 31 compounds (total RM1.55 million)

Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd – 28 compounds (total RM1.4 million)

Celcom Axiata Berhad – 24 compounds (total RM1.2 million)

TT dotCom Sdn Bhd – 5 compounds (total RM250,000)

Telekom Malaysia Berhad – 4 compounds (total RM200,000)

Other Telcos such as U Mobile and YTL Communications were not part of the list for 1H2020.

For the entire 2019, MCMC issued a total compound of RM960,000, for offenses related to Mandatory Standards (MS) for Quality of Service (QOS), to 5 Telcos as below:

Telekom Malaysia Berhad – 10 compounds (RM500,000)

Webe Digital Sdn Bhd (also part of TM) – 6 compounds (RM200,000)

YTL Broadband Sdn Bhd – 3 compounds (RM150,000)

U Mobile Sdn Bhd – 6 compounds (RM60,000)

Celcom Axiata Berhad – 1 compounds (RM50,000)

