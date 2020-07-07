Digi Home Fibre Broadband Plans now Priced Higher, speeds from 100Mbps

As most of the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in Malaysia have made fibre broadband plans cheaper and more affordable in the past two years, Digi have decided to increase their prices with new home fibre plans called Digi Internet Freedom.

According to the Telecommunication company, Digi Internet Freedom is a new range of plans that provide customers with a total connectivity experience via fibre internet at home and on Digi’s 4G LTE network while on-the-go with postpaid lines.

3 new Digi Internet Freedom home fibre broadband plans:

New Digi Internet Freedom: Total connectivity at home and on-the-go for all in the family Monthly Fee RM130 (previously RM129/month)

RM190 (previously RM159/month)

RM290 (previously RM199/month)

Internet Speed 100Mbps 500Mbps 1Gbps Internet Quota (GB) Unlimited Data Pair with Digi Postpaid 80 or above for more benefits More Postpaid Lines, More Savings* N/A 1 postpaid line: Save 5% 2 postpaid lines: Save 10% 3 postpaid lines and above: Save 20% (*discounts applied on the principal line with minimum commitment of RM80 per month) Entertainment 6-months of Amazon Prime Video subscription included

Digi Internet Freedom 130: With speeds of up to 100Mbps, this plan is suitable for a small household or light internet users such as moderate online gaming and HD video streaming. It is available at RM130 per month.

Digi said that customers who sign up for the Digi Internet Freedom 190 or Digi Internet Freedom 290 will enjoy savings as much as 20% on their principal postpaid line commitment fee for life (only for non-contract postpaid line, RM80/month and above).

New Digi Internet Freedom customers will also enjoy 6 months of Amazon Prime subscription on Digi worth RM162 or RM27/month.

A 24 months contract applies and comes with a standard installation and a wifi router. At the moment, there are no option for a contract free Digi home fibre plan or cheaper monthly plans without taking up the broadband router from Digi.

Digi launched its Home Fibre Broadband plans in April 2019 starting from RM99/month for 50Mbps speeds. The old home fibre plans are no longer listed on the Digi website. With the new plans, Digi increased the price of its fibre broadband plans by up to RM91 a month, excluding service tax.

Some of its broadband infrastructure partners are Telekom Malaysia (TM), Allo Technology (formerly Setia Haruman Technology), TIME dotCom and Celcom Timur (Sabah). Digi Internet Freedom is available for customers residing in limited areas within the Klang Valley, Penang, and Sabah.