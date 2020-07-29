Digi Postpaid Start Plans comes with Internet Loyalty Bonus

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) has just announced its newly enhanced Digi Postpaid Start, enabling new Digi Postpaid 38 and Digi Postpaid 58 customers to enjoy more Internet, the longer they stay with Digi.

With the newly introduced Internet Bonus 365, all Digi Postpaid Start customers will get free data every day throughout their tenure with Digi, with free monthly data of 7.5GB (250MB daily) and 15GB (500MB daily) for Digi Postpaid 38 and Digi Postpaid 58 respectively. Internet Bonus 365 is also applicable to the Digi Postpaid 80 plan.

The Telco also announced Digi Loyalty Bonus, a tenure-based reward, the loyalty bonus will see eligible customers receive additional monthly quota every 6 months on top of their base internet allocation. Capped at 4 times and up to 2 years tenure, the Loyalty Bonus is a lifetime reward for customers who stay on the same plan or upgrade to a higher plan.

Digi Postpaid Start 38:

RM38/month

Free 7.5GB Internet Bonus 365 (250MB/day high speed Internet)

9GB- All Day Internet

Up to 12GB Loyalty Bonus (additional 3GB per month every 6 months, capped at 4 times, up to 2 years tenure)

Unlimited Calls

Subsequent Charges: Video Calls 15sen, SMS 10sen, MMS 20sen

Phone Discount: Get RM300 voucher after 12 months for your next upgrade

Stay with Digi up to 25 months to enjoy total Internet up to 28.5GB:

1st – 6th month: 9GB + 7.5GB Internet Bonus 365

7th – 12th month: 9GB + 7.5GB Internet Bonus 365 + 3GB Loyalty Bonus

13th – 18th month: 9GB + 7.5GB Internet Bonus 365 + 6GB Loyalty Bonus

19th – 24th month: 9GB + 7.5GB Internet Bonus 365 + 9GB Loyalty Bonus

25th month thereafter: 9GB + 7.5GB Internet Bonus 365 + 12GB Loyalty Bonus

Digi Postpaid Start 58:

RM58/month

Free 15GB Internet Bonus 365 (500MB/day high speed Internet)

15GB- All Day Internet

Up to 20GB Loyalty Bonus (additional 5GB per month every 6 months, capped at 4 times, up to 2 years tenure)

1GB – Internet Rollover

Unlimited Calls

Subsequent Charges: Video Calls 15sen, SMS 10sen, MMS 20sen

Phone Discount: Get RM300 voucher after 12 months for your next upgrade

Stay with Digi up to 25 months to enjoy total Internet up to 50GB:

1st – 6th month: 15GB + 15GB Internet Bonus 365

7th – 12th month: 15GB + 15GB Internet Bonus 365 + 5GB Loyalty Bonus

13th – 18th month: 15GB + 15GB Internet Bonus 365 + 10GB Loyalty Bonus

19th – 24th month: 15GB + 15GB Internet Bonus 365 + 15GB Loyalty Bonus

25th month thereafter: 15GB + 15GB Internet Bonus 365 + 20GB Loyalty Bonus

In addition to the new enhancements made to Digi Postpaid Start, Digi Postpaid 80, 120, 160 and 190 customers can now enjoy total monthly base Internet quota at 40GB, 60GB, 80GB and 100GB respectively. Moreover, customers who sign up for Digi’s PhoneFreedom 365 device instalment programme will also receive 2x more data quota in addition to “attractive device discounts”.

Digi’s Head of Postpaid, Benjamin Tan said enhancements to Digi Postpaid Start are introduced based on consistent growth of customer data usage patterns over the year. “Our customers are, for example, streaming more content today than a year ago, and we expect these trends to continue for the long-term. From these insights, we have curated Digi Postpaid Start to help customers unlock more data daily and over time with the loyalty bonuses, this is in addition to data quota upgrades for their base internet allocations. Our uncapped internet experience also allows customers to use the data in any way they choose, for all apps all day. Combined, these factors provide customers a worry-free internet experience with savings for the long-term.”

