Digi to utilise Telekom Malaysia HSBB for Nationwide Fibre Broadband Service

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) through its global and wholesale arm, TM WHOLESALE and Digi Telecommunications Sdn. Bhd (Digi) today announced a collaboration that allows Digi to access TM’s high speed broadband (HSBB) network for fibre broadband services.

With the agreement in place, Telekom Malaysia (TM) will provide Layer 3 HSBB Network Service to Digi, enabling the telecommunication service provider to extend its footprint to more areas across the country including Sabah and Sarawak. TM said it has an “extensive and robust fibre network infrastructure”.

The agreement was signed by Amar Huzaimi Md Deris, Executive Vice President, TM WHOLESALE and Loh Keh Jiat, Chief Marketing Officer, Digi.

In a statement, both Telcos said the collaboration facilitates both key industry players to fully utilise its infrastructure efficiently to avoid unnecessary duplication, in line with the Government’s call for greater industry cooperation. Leveraging on existing infrastructure also allows service providers to focus on rolling out their services in areas where it matters, thus increasing reach and enhancing customer experience while addressing the digital divide. This will ultimately benefit both consumers and businesses by enriching Malaysians with world-class, superfast connectivity, further improving broadband penetration throughout Malaysia, it said.

Commenting on the collaboration, Amar Huzaimi said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has proven that people and organisations rely heavily on internet connectivity for online communication and digital tools to stay connected and stay productive while at home. We are excited to establish yet another collaboration with Digi, which reflects our shared commitment of ensuring seamless, stable and always-on connectivity for Malaysians, and this remains essential to revive Malaysia’s economy post-pandemic and beyond. As the national telecommunications and digital infrastructure provider to drive the nation’s Digital aspirations, TM has always been a strong advocate of infrastructure sharing and this industry level collaboration using our HSBB network service as the platform reiterates our commitment towards accelerating broadband adoption. As such, we will continue to play our unique role as a neutral provider by providing open access for access seekers amongst fellow industry players. This will pave ways for wider and more creative offering of internet packages for Malaysians, true to our promise to “Make Life and Business Easier for a Better Malaysia.”

According to Loh, “This collaboration with TM will enable Digi to connect an additional 3 million households across the country with fibre internet services, providing more customers the option to enjoy total connectivity experience at home and on-the-go with us. We have always viewed collaborations as a positive way to deliver efficient and widespread access to Malaysians nationwide, which is even more important to support our customers’ connectivity needs during this time.”

Digi recently increased the pricing of its fibre broadband services by up to RM91 compared to its previous plans.

3 new Digi Internet Freedom home fibre broadband plans:

New Digi Internet Freedom: Total connectivity at home and on-the-go for all in the family Monthly Fee RM130 (previously RM129/month)

RM190 (previously RM159/month)

RM290 (previously RM199/month)

Internet Speed 100Mbps 500Mbps 1Gbps Internet Quota (GB) Unlimited Data Pair with Digi Postpaid 80 or above for more benefits More Postpaid Lines, More Savings* N/A 1 postpaid line: Save 5%2 postpaid lines: Save 10% 3 postpaid lines and above: Save 20% (*discounts applied on the principal line with minimum commitment of RM80 per month) Entertainment 6-months of Amazon Prime Video subscription included

Digi Internet Freedom 130: With speeds of up to 100Mbps, this plan is suitable for a small household or light internet users such as moderate online gaming and HD video streaming. It is available at RM130 per month.

With speeds of up to 100Mbps, this plan is suitable for a small household or light internet users such as moderate online gaming and HD video streaming. It is available at RM130 per month. Digi Internet Freedom 190: With speeds of up to 500Mbps, this plan is ideal for an average household with multiple users to share. It is great for multi-player console gaming and enjoying HD or 4K video streaming without any data usage worries. It is priced at RM190 per month.

With speeds of up to 500Mbps, this plan is ideal for an average household with multiple users to share. It is great for multi-player console gaming and enjoying HD or 4K video streaming without any data usage worries. It is priced at RM190 per month. Digi Internet Freedom 290: With speeds of up to 1Gbps, this plan is also great for the average household with multiple users and provides consistent ultra fast speed even when more than 10 devices are used simultaneously. It is available at RM290 per month.

Digi said that customers who sign up for the Digi Internet Freedom 190 or Digi Internet Freedom 290 will enjoy savings as much as 20% on their principal postpaid line commitment fee for life (only for non-contract postpaid line, RM80/month and above).

New Digi Internet Freedom customers will also enjoy 6 months of Amazon Prime subscription on Digi worth RM162 or RM27/month.