edotco announce its first Centre of Design Excellence (CoDE) in Bangladesh

Malaysia-based edotco Group (edotco), a leading regional integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company, announced its first Centre of Design Excellence (CoDE), located in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The company said that CoDE brings together the best minds from across the edotco footprint with engineers from other key markets making up the virtual team as well.

CoDE is focused on developing sustainable design solutions, advancing cost optimization as well as research and development aimed at crafting solutions that are optimised for each market’s unique needs. Established in edotco’s second largest footprint country, Bangladesh hosts the breath of the company’s engineering talent and serves as a prime location to fulfil the company’s commitment to developing key engineering talent across the region, it said.

“CoDE will not only foster cross-country collaborations that are set to progress connectivity across all of edotco’s footprint countries but will also help us chart out a more sustainable and efficient future for the telecommunications industry across the region. By having a forward-looking view of the industry, we are developing solutions that will not only benefit communities but also, accommodate requirements of the future. As we strive to help nations meet their digital transformation agendas, we believe that achieving next-generation connectivity is only possible by deploying next-generation innovations,” said Dato’ Izzaddin Idris, Acting Chief Executive Officer at edotco Group.

Through CoDE, edotco said it has successfully deployed several active projects such as the in-house design and optimisation of tower sites that standardises quality, improves budgetary adherence and reduces external costs. In just a few months since its inception, CoDE has also implemented tower strengthening solutions to resolve overload issues for sites that would otherwise require relocation.

One of the team’s notable deployments is edotco’s first in-house tower design which allows increased control over quality. In addition to ensuring quality, in-house tower designs reduce edotco’s reliance on external vendors and allows for more accurate budgeting and cost savings.

On top of that, CoDE recently collaborated with the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) to enhance 12 existing bamboo towers and to innovate other bamboo applications, with plans for further enhancements to prolong the lifespan of the structures.

“The first in-house tower designed and deployed by the CoDE team demonstrates the endless potential we can achieve with optimised tower and foundation designs that are powered by innovation. CoDE allows us to identify opportunities and address challenges through innovative development, which then can be applied across our whole footprint. As we must address the varied requirements of our markets, innovating is not just about creating something new but also about addressing these unique needs,” said Ir. Kumari Nalini, Director of Engineering and Technology at edotco Group.

Established in 2012, edotco Group is the first regional integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company in Asia, providing end-to-end solutions in the tower services sector from tower leasing, co-locations, build-to-suit, energy, transmission and operations and maintenance (O&M). The group operates and manages a regional portfolio of over 31,820 towers across core markets of Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Philippines and Laos with approximately 20,300 towers directly operated by edotco and a further 11,520 towers managed through a range of services provided.