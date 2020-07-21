nPerf Speedtest: Maxis has the Fastest Mobile Network, Unifi the Slowest

During the first six months of 2020, nPerf users have performed 142.137 tests with the nPerf mobile app.

The nPerf score goal reflects the customer experience. It is based on the five most important KPI’s (download speed, upload speed, latency, streaming and browsing).

Maxis still in first position.

In the first half of 2020, Maxis has provided the fastest Internet connections on mobile networks in Malaysia. With an average download speed close to 15 Mb/s, Maxis is quite far ahead from its competitors, indeed, the second one is DiGi with 11 Mb/s.

Concerning the upload connections, Maxis is also in first ranking but Celcom is not far behind.

Maxis is also in very good position on latency, joint winner with U mobile and Unifi.

The operator is also joint winner with Unifi concerning the best browsing and streaming performances.

Conclusion

Maxis is still in the lead but its competitors are not so far from the leader in mid-2020, so the battle will be very exciting by the end of the year…

Note also that confinement of the population [COVID-19] has impacted the performances of all operators for about 2 months, but these are starting to rise again.