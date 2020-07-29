Telekom Malaysia MD & GCEO Dato’ Noor Kamarul resigned

In a surprise announcement, Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) announced the resignation of its Managing Director (MD) / Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Dato’ Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin effective today. No explanation was given except it was to “pursue other interests.”
Dato’ Noor Kamarul joined Telekom Malaysia on 13 June 2019.
With his sudden departure, TM also announces the appointment of Imri Mokhtar, 47 years old, as the new MD and GCEO effective 1 August 2020.
A few months ago, Imri left Telekom Malaysia (TM) to join Celcom Axiata as Chief Operations Officer (COO) on 1 May 2020, where he was responsible to drive operational excellence throughout the organization and provide leadership in the technology and identified functions within the enabler group.
Imri’s last held position in TM was COO where he was responsible for the business operations of unifi, TM ONE and TM Global. He graduated from University College London with a Bachelor of Engineering (1st Class Honours) and completed business and leadership programs by Cambridge Judge Business School and Harvard Business School.
Full announcement posted by Telekom Malaysia to Bursa Malaysia today:
The Chairman of TM, Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Mohd Bakke Salleh, thanked Dato’ Noor Kamarul saying: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, Management and Warga TM, we wish Dato’ Noor Kamarul the best in his future endeavours and thank him for the valuable contributions he has made to TM over the past 13 months. Dato’ Noor Kamarul has laid the foundation for a robust and exciting future for the Company”.
Dato’ Noor Kamarul leaves TM in a better position despite the current unprecedented challenges amidst the Covid19 pandemic. Under his leadership, notably under the Movement Control Order (MCO), TM as an essential service continued to deliver smooth continuity of connectivity and digital solutions for Malaysians nationwide; whilst ensuring the safety of our employees on the frontlines and a stable financial performance.
Meanwhile commenting on the appointment of Imri Mokhtar as TM’s new MD/GCEO, Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Mohd Bakke added: “Imri is a TM home-grown talent with a strong background in strategy and business operations, and his last positions in TM as Chief Operations Officer (COO) as well as Acting GCEO prior to that, put him in the best position to take TM forward in our next phase of growth. Together with the leadership bench, Imri will be at the helm to navigate TM through the current challenges and position us on a more resilient, competitive and sustainable footing. TM is well primed to lead in the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0); as the National Connectivity and Digital Infrastructure Provider and in enabling Malaysia’s digital economy aspirations.”[PDF]