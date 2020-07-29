Telekom Malaysia MD & GCEO Dato’ Noor Kamarul resigned

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) has announced the resignation of its Managing Director (MD) / Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Dato’ Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin effective today, and with his departure, TM also announces the appointment of Imri Mokhtar as the new MD and GCEO effective 1 August 2020.

The Chairman of TM, Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Mohd Bakke Salleh, thanked Dato’ Noor Kamarul saying: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, Management and Warga TM, we wish Dato’ Noor Kamarul the best in his future endeavours and thank him for the valuable contributions he has made to TM over the past 13 months. Dato’ Noor Kamarul has laid the foundation for a robust and exciting future for the Company”.

Dato’ Noor Kamarul leaves TM in a better position despite the current unprecedented challenges amidst the Covid19 pandemic. Under his leadership, notably under the Movement Control Order (MCO), TM as an essential service continued to deliver smooth continuity of connectivity and digital solutions for Malaysians nationwide; whilst ensuring the safety of our employees on the frontlines and a stable financial performance.

Dato’ Noor Kamarul joined TM as MD/GCEO on 13 June 2019.

Meanwhile commenting on the appointment of Imri Mokhtar as TM’s new MD/GCEO, Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Mohd Bakke added: “Imri is a TM home-grown talent with a strong background in strategy and business operations, and his last positions in TM as Chief Operations Officer (COO) as well as Acting GCEO prior to that, put him in the best position to take TM forward in our next phase of growth. Together with the leadership bench, Imri will be at the helm to navigate TM through the current challenges and position us on a more resilient, competitive and sustainable footing. TM is well primed to lead in the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0); as the National Connectivity and Digital Infrastructure Provider and in enabling Malaysia’s digital economy aspirations.”