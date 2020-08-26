AIMS is Malaysia Data Centre Service Provider of the Year – Frost & Sullivan

AIMS Data Centre (AIMS) has been named Malaysia Data Centre Service Provider of the Year in the recent Frost & Sullivan’s 2020 Best Practices Award, the fifth recognition received from the global market research company.

As a leading carrier-neutral data centre service provider and home to the Malaysian Internet Exchange (MyIX), AIMS has been acknowledged for addressing industry needs in providing end-to-end integrated cloud data centre solutions and co-location services in a dynamic ecosystem. Supported by purpose-built infrastructure, an extensive network and comprehensive solutions designed for business, AIMS said it is well-positioned to facilitate the enterprise market’s drive toward digital transformation.

“We are proud to be recognised for our comprehensive and integrated approach in providing our data centre services. At AIMS, we constantly strive to offer a superior product with a strong customer support system. This award strengthens our position as the go-to brand for hyperscale facilities, direct cloud connection and made-for-business solutions and bolsters our expansion efforts into the ASEAN region,” said Chiew Kok Hin, Chief Executive Officer of AIMS.

AIMS was evaluated on two key benchmarks: visionary innovation and customer impact. By investing in intelligent data centre management and operations solutions, AIMS is able to enhance network efficiency and streamline processes to provide customers with a superior product and experience tailored to their needs.

“AIMS offers a robust value proposition to its customers by delivering carrier-neutral data centre services, resulting in significant growth in the co-location business. Its focus as a gateway for business expansion in Southeast Asia and a telecommunications hub creates a compelling value for businesses. AIMS has also demonstrated continued focus on driving operational efficiency with initiatives to lower PUE. Providing a direct connection to major public cloud service providers, AIMS is well-positioned to address the infrastructure needs of enterprises in the evolving IT landscape,” said Frost & Sullivan’s Nishchal Khorana, Senior Director of ICT Practice.