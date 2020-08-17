Exclusive Telco Broadband in High Rise Buildings Not Allowed- MCMC & MyCC

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) does not allow any exclusive arrangements between Telecommunications (Telcos) service providers and property developers or building management companies in highrise buildings.

In a joint statement with the Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC), the regulator said that it received several complaints from the public and “it deprives the end users of choosing their preferred telecommunications service providers, leads to high prices and poor quality for broadband services.”

MCMC did not name the service providers based on the complaints it received from the public.

“Companies that have entered into exclusive arrangements to take immediate remedial measures, failing which, appropriate action will be taken under the provisions of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998 and/or the Competition Act 2010 respectively,” MCMC said in the statement.

It also published a guideline entitled “Garis Panduan Perancangan Infrastruktur Komunikasi, (GPP-I)[PDF]’’ to facilitate the planning and development of communications infrastructure in new property developments.

Malaysia’s major fixed broadband service providers include Telekom Malaysia (Streamyx and Unifi) and TIME dotCom.

Full media statement from MCMC below: