Free Unlimited SnapChat Access for all Xpax Prepaid Customers

In conjunction with today’s International Youth Day, Celcom Xpax is partnering with Snap to offer all new and existing Celcom Xpax prepaid customers free unlimited access to Snapchat for 3 months.

Until 16 September 2020, Celcom Xpax customers can simply log on to the Celcom Life App and redeem their free 3-month Snapchat access. During this time, Celcom Xpax customers will be able to “enjoy the magic of Snapchat and be free to express themselves, sharing moments with friends and family without worrying about using up their data.”

The Telco also made available a limited edition Snapchat Starter Pack for Xpax that is exclusively available for purchase on the Celcom website for RM10. It comes with free high-speed Snapchat data, RM10 Rewards voucher for each purchase and 10GB Internet for Facebook, Instagram and Games Walla.

Furthermore, in support to spread the importance of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks in public, Celcom Xpax customers will be able to enjoy specially designed and created Snapchat filter and AR Lens that will be made available soon, for the upcoming Merdeka and Malaysia Day celebrations.

Snap said it is a leader in Augmented Reality (AR). with over 170 million Snapchatters engaging with AR on the platform nearly 30 times every day. The company has also democratised the creation of AR experiences through the introduction of its powerful Lens Studio desktop app, which is free to download by anyone. Today there are tens of thousands of creators using and they have created over one million Lenses.

Celcom Xpax’s Snapchat campaign is also aligned with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC)’s youth empowerment initiative that aims to provide youths today with seamless and instant access to digital ecosystems. MDEC also aims to drive digital innovation by cultivating the ability for Malaysian youths to quickly adapt and be prepared for the digital future ahead.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom Xpax, in collaboration with MDEC and Snapchat, enables Malaysian youths to creatively express themselves with Merdeka and Malaysia Day thematic AR lens and filters on Snapchat, simultaneously also spreading awareness amongst Malaysians to stay safe during the nation’s Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

“Celcom Xpax’s free unlimited Snapchat access, enables youths today to upskill and create unique digital content as well as to express themselves creatively with their very own digital footprints. Celcom Xpax is also working towards collaborating with more technology platforms and bring in the best digital services to empower Malaysian youths.

Celcom’s continuous collaboration with MDEC through various initiatives across industries, allows Celcom to bridge digital innovation and drive rapid digitalisation adoption to all walks of life in Malaysia, elevating the nation’s digital ecosystem. Furthermore, as the nation recovers, consumers can continue to stay indoors, while staying productive, be entertained or keep themselves connected with their loved ones,” Idham said.

Nana Murugesan, Managing Director, International Markets, Snap Inc. said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Celcom and MDEC to give more Snapchatters in Malaysia the opportunity to have fun communicating visually with close friends and family as well as exploring the world of Augmented Reality through the Lenses available on Snapchat, and not worry about their data. In addition to that, as digital transformation becomes a key focus, we want Malaysian youths to be empowered to create AR experiences of their own through Snap’s Lens Studio desktop app.”