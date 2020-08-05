Frost & Sullivan: U Mobile is Malaysia Mobile Service Provider of the Year

U Mobile has been named Malaysia Mobile Service Provider of the Year at the 2020 Frost and Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards and this marks the telco’s third time winning this accolade.

Apart from winning the prestigious title, the Malaysia service provider also gained recognition in five categories under the 2020 Excellence in Customer Experience for the Telecommunications Industry Malaysia, and this includes Overall Experience, Mobile Experience, Online Experience, Contact Center Experience and Dealership.

Wong Heang Tuck, Chief Executive Officer of U Mobile, said that these awards are testimony to U Mobile’s commitment to continue to innovate its products and expand the business to meet its customers’ needs in the telecommunications service market.

“U Mobile is delighted to have received the accolade of being Malaysia Mobile Service Provider of the Year for the third time. It is testament that despite being the youngest telco, our efforts to innovate and invest in our network are paying off. We are working hard to be on par with the others who have had a long head-start as we want to enhance our customers’ experience so that they may unleash their full potential. Of course, our accolades could not have been possible if not for the support of our customers and stakeholders as well as the entire U Mobile family.”

Based on its analysis of the Malaysian mobile service provider market, Frost & Sullivan credited U Mobile’s wins to the telco’s customer acquisition and retention strategy, backed by strong product lines and service offerings. “Through being innovative and customer-centric, U Mobile has managed to overcome both market saturation and strong competition in Malaysia’s mobile services market. This has enabled the company’s existing customer and enterprise bases to reach their full potential. With its impressive double-digit growth in both total service revenue and subscribers in 2019, U Mobile has maintained its position as a formidable contender in the mobile services market. Its growth performance has been well above that of competitors, demonstrating U Mobile’s leadership in Malaysia’s mobile services market,” shared Sofea Zukarnain, Research Associate (ICT Practice) at Frost & Sullivan.

U Mobile was also recognised as Malaysia Mobile Service Provider of the Year in 2017 and 2019. In 2018, U Mobile received the title Malaysia Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year. Last year, the telco also received acknowledgement for its Excellence in Customer Experience in the area of Mobile Experience, Online Experience and Overall Experience in the Telecommunications Industry.