MERDEKA! Free 63GB Internet! Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G at 63sen!

Celcom Axiata celebrates Merdeka once again with a super special promotion in conjunction with Malaysia’s 63rd Merdeka celebration. This year, all Celcom customers are being given the chance to get a brand new, powerful Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G at just 63sen! One Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G will be available at 63sen, daily on the Celcom Life App.

That’s not all.

Celcom Xpax Prepaid customers will be able to enjoy an additional 63GB high-speed Internet for free when they purchase a weekly or monthly Prepaid Internet Pass via just4ME™ in the Celcom Life App. Terms and Conditions apply.

So, are you ready to get the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G at 63sen? Or FREE 63GB high-speed Internet? Download and install the Celcom Life app now!

As for Celcom’s Postpaid customers, we have not forgotten you… Celcom is giving you any two devices for FREE when you sign up for a Celcom MEGA™ Family Line. You read that right, TWO FREE devices for you, depending on the Celcom MEGA™ plan you signed up for. You can Mix & Match™ between a Samsung Galaxy A51, vivoY50, OppoA12, and more!

If you are ready to switch over to Celcom MEGA™, visit a bluecube store or a Celcom authorised dealer nationwide.

Selamat Hari MERDEKA from all of us at Celcom Axiata.

This article is brought to you by Celcom Axiata.

Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) is Malaysia’s first private mobile operator, with almost 13 million customers. Established in 1988, it boasts the widest national 2G, 3G and 4G LTE networks, covering over 98% of the population. Celcom is now moving towards integrated multi-access, multimedia services and Internet of Things solutions, in line with evolving technologies and consumer behaviour in Malaysia. A culture that places the customer first is reflected in our award-winning customer service, products, and other corporate accolades at a regional level. Celcom is part of the Axiata Group of Companies, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies, across 10 Asian markets.