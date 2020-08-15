You deserve Better Deals with just4ME™, specially Made for YOU

Thinking about getting more mobile Internet data? You deserve to enjoy daily deals based on the things that you like, love & want!

With just4ME™, you can now treat yourself to amazing daily deals that is personalised, specially made just for YOU.

just4ME™ deals are brought to you by Celcom Axiata and exclusively available through Celcom Life App for Xpax Prepaid customers. The more you use the Celcom Life App every day, the better deals you will receive.

Personalised benefits with just4ME™:

Personalised Deals: The deals are customised to suit your usage and behaviour

The deals are customised to suit your usage and behaviour Daily Deals: 5 new refreshed deals to be enjoyed – every day!

5 new refreshed deals to be enjoyed – every day! Evolves with You: The more you use it, the better the deals become!

Want special deals? Here’s how you can find it by logging into the Celcom Life App:

Deals will Pop Up when you open the app just4ME™ Dashboard Carousel > just4ME™ banner Go to Usage > Local > My Pass > just4ME™

All the Personalised Deals will be refreshed every day based on your usage pattern and you get special 5 different Deals daily, including Internet deals from as low as 10sen. The Deals may differ from individual to individual and from day to day.

just4ME™ brings you more data, higher speed and so much more! Whatcha waiting for? Download and install the Celcom Life App now!

Find out more details on just4ME™ here.

The newly refreshed Celcom Life app is now available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGalley.

Grab these special deals now before it ends!

This article is brought to you by Celcom Axiata.

Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) is Malaysia’s first private mobile operator, with almost 13 million customers. Established in 1988, it boasts the widest national 2G, 3G and 4G LTE networks, covering over 98% of the population. Celcom is now moving towards integrated multi-access, multimedia services and Internet of Things solutions, in line with evolving technologies and consumer behaviour in Malaysia. A culture that places the customer first is reflected in our award-winning customer service, products, and other corporate accolades at a regional level. Celcom is part of the Axiata Group of Companies, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies, across 10 Asian markets.