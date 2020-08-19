U Mobile now has over 7,000 4G LTE Network Sites Nationwide

U Mobile now has over 7,000 4G LTE sites nationwide according to a recent media report.

In a recent interview with Starbiz (TheStar), Wong Heang Tuck, the cool Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of U Mobile shared that the telco added over 2,000 4G sites in 2019 alone and currently, it has over 7,000 4G LTE network sites, improving its mobile coverage nationwide.

“We are spending more than RM5.5bil over these few years on customer experience and a key part of that is our network. At latest count, we have over 7,000 network sites and bearing in mind this is despite us being the youngest telco by a large margin.

“U Mobile is very invested to aggressively expand and enhance our network to ensure that we are on par if not better than other telcos. The operating environment may have become more challenging, but our focus on network capex remains regardless as we want to give our customers a superior experience, ” he said.

Apart from network, he said U Mobile’s aspiration has always been to challenge the status quo, continually innovating on the product and services front to address customers’ pain points and wants.

Despite the pandemic, U Mobile’s capex remains at RM1bil for 2020 as it enhances its customer experience.

Recently, MalaysianWireless reported that U Mobile was awarded 50 Telco sites in Sabah as part of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) project.

The Telco was also named Malaysia Mobile Service Provider of the Year at the 2020 Frost and Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards for the third time.

In 2018, U Mobile secured a three-year RM1 billion term loan credit facility with United Overseas Bank (Malaysia) Bhd (UOB Malaysia). The amount will go towards the company’s 4G LTE network expansion and enhancement goals across the country. At the time, U Mobile said it had over 6 million subscribers and is believed to have crossed the 7 million mark in 2020.

U Mobile has shown interest in deploying a 5G network in the country. The Malaysia Government is set to call for a 5G tender soon, for the 700Mhz band.