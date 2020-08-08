[VIDEO] ZTE talks about 5G in Malaysia, create 40,000 New Jobs

Global Telecommunication company, ZTE Corporation (Malaysia) recently posted a video talking about the developments of 5G, including in Malaysia.

Watch the full video below (Facebook embedded video):

In the video, the Telecommunication company said that it spends 15% of its revenue on R&D, approximately RMB3.24 billion in 1Q2020 and is one of the top 3 key players in the Global 5G Industry.

Tey Khang Lian, Chief Marketing Officer of ZTE Malaysia said that the global company obtained 46 commercial 5G contract in major markets such as Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa. He said that ZTE has also established strategic cooperation with over 300 industrial customers.

In Malaysia, ZTE partnered with Digi and U Mobile “to make 5G a reality in the country”.

With U Mobile, ZTE said it installed 5G in Berjaya Times Square mall (indoor coverage), Berjaya Langkawi Resorts and Hopsital Langkawi now equip with 5G remote consultation.

As with Digi, ZTE said that it partnered with the Telco to deploy Malaysia’s 1st 5G connected ambulance and launched the 5G Open Lab in Cyberjaya.

The telecommunication giant takes cybersecurity seriously with labs in Brussels, Rome and Nanjing. According to Tey, ZTE is dedicated to deliver “a secured multi-dimensional 5G system to providers. “Occasionally, ZTE conducts cybersecurity test striving to achieve targeted milestone related to data protection”. He said ZTE has a 4G cybersecurity certification with Malaysia mobile operators and British Standard Institution in 2019. The company is working to validate 5G cybersecurity in Malaysia.

In the 5G industry, Tey added that ZTE plays 3 major roles: 5G service enablers, 5G ecosystem partners and 5G application innovator.

ZTE said a recent study from Malaysian Institute Of Economic Research (MIER) revealed that the implementation of 5G in Malaysia will contribute approximately RM12.7 billion to country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and create 40,000 new jobs in the next 5 years.