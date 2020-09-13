Cash Voucher, Free Internet & more with Celcom Gempak Bonanza

Do you want free voucher, free Internet, cash back, free trial/special rate on selected services?

Celcom Axiata is giving customers the opportunity to enjoy exclusive offers as part of its Gempak Bonanza campaign.



Some of the app and services as part of this special offer include: Viu, ShemarooMe, Muslim Kids TV, Call Me Tones, Aspirasi C-Protect Insurance, BIMA and so much more.

Check out the list of offers below:

No Service Name Content Type Offer Price Point/Subscription Period Campaign Duration 1 Google Playstore & App Store Varieties FREE 1GB data for new subscribers. Criteria:

• Never purchase

• Have not purchase for the past 3 months

• Have download but never purchase any content before Depends on the product that subscribe/ purchase 24 Aug – 31 Oct 2 BW – Perfect 10 Contest • FREE 3 days FREE TRIAL

• Win RM 2K instant cash and RM20K monthly prize. RM1.00/day 23 Jul – 31 Oct 3 BW – Playground Contest • FREE 3 days FREE TRIAL

• Win up to RM300K cash RM1.60/day 23 Jul – 31 Oct 4 VIU Video FREE 7 days PREMIUM VIU for new subscribers RM12.90/month 23 Jul – 31 Oct 5 ShemarooMe Video FREE (7) days PREMIUM SHEMAROOME for new subscribers RM8/month 23 Jul – 31 Oct 6 Muslim Kids TV Video FREE 7 days PREMIUM MKTV for new subscribers with a SPECIAL PRICE ONLY for Celcom customer RM3/week;

RM10/month 23 Jul – 31 Oct 7 Credit Share Credit • Transfer more credit and WIN!

• FREE iPhone 11 to top transferor

• FREE RM50 credit to top 20 transferor every month

• FREE RM1 credit to first 9,000 customer who transfer 3 times every month RM0.50/transfer

RM0.20/request 23 Jul – 31 Oct 8 Call Me Tones Music FREE 1 latest song based on preferred SONG RM 0.75 /week/song 24 Aug – 31 Oct 9 BIMA Insurance RM15 Lazada voucher for new subscribers that remain active for 15 consecutive days RM5/RM10 RM15/RM25/month 23 Jul – 31 Oct 10 Aspirasi Insurance 100% Cash back Personal Accident Insurance with Covid-19 Protection for the following month. RM1.00/month 23 Jul – 31 Oct

How do I subscribe?

By USSD:

STEP 1: Dial *365*8# (you will be directed to Gempak Bonanza Menu)

STEP 2: Press on any choices of OTT services that you are interested to enjoy the Gempak Bonanza campaign

STEP 3: Press: PROCEED/ CONFIRM / SUBSCRIBE

By Celcom Life App:

STEP 1: Open Celcom Live App or download here – http://bit.ly/DownloadCelcomLife2

STEP 2: Click ‘For Me’ > ‘App Exclusive’ > ‘Gempak Bonanza’

STEP 3: Click on any choices of OTT services that you are interested to start subscribing

You will receive one of the messages below for the next step:

Message 1 – message with link to Content partners App/ portal

OR

Message 2 – message of successful purchase

Note: The message received depends on the selected purchased product.

Hurry up and check out these special offers before it is too late. Visit THIS LINK to find out more on Celcom Gempak Bonanza.

This article is brought to you by Celcom Axiata.

Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) is Malaysia’s first private mobile operator, with almost 13 million customers. Established in 1988, it boasts the widest national 2G, 3G and 4G LTE networks, covering over 98% of the population. Celcom is now moving towards integrated multi-access, multimedia services and Internet of Things solutions, in line with evolving technologies and consumer behaviour in Malaysia. A culture that places the customer first is reflected in our award-winning customer service, products, and other corporate accolades at a regional level. Celcom is part of the Axiata Group of Companies, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies, across 10 Asian markets.