CFM says that Most Malaysians are not Happy with Internet Speeds

The Communications and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia (CFM) conducted an online poll about 2 months ago during the Movement Control Order (MCO) to gather public feedback on Telecommunication services.

CFM said their findings of the poll show that most consumers are not satisfied with the quality of internet speed promised by Telecommunication companies (Telcos).

The poll also found that most respondents have more than one issue that included quality of indoor network coverage and no significant improvements to complaints lodged.

STATE NUMBER OF RESPONDENTS ISSUE (*consumer can choose more than 1 option) A B C D E Selangor 34 2 20 20 13 6 Sarawak 29 6 13 19 12 7 Pahang 18 10 9 13 7 5 Kedah 18 2 6 13 7 – Perak 18 1 12 6 6 4 Sabah 18 1 7 12 11 2 Kelantan 17 5 9 13 7 1 Johor 15 3 10 9 7 4 N. Sembilan 13 4 8 9 9 3 Terengganu 8 4 4 3 3 1 Melaka 6 2 2 6 2 1 KL 6 – 2 2 2 3 Perlis 3 – 1 3 2 1 Putrajaya 3 – – 3 1 1 P. Pinang 2 – 2 1 1 – WP Labuan 1 – 1 – – – TOTAL 209 40 106 132 90 39

Issue A: No telecommunication tower in the area, need to go to town to get network coverage.

Issue B: No signal at home, need to go outdoors for connectivity.

Issue C: Internet speed not as promised by the service provider.

Issue D: Complaint lodged, but still no changes. No action taken.

Issue E: Others

“We conducted this poll during the recent MCO, when everyone was highly dependent on internet connectivity to work from home and stay connected. This issue should not happen as Telcos have promised to provide the service as subscribed and should be more proactive in improving their services,” said CFM Chairperson, Datin Mohana Mohariff.

Datin Mohana added, “CFM has been working with MCMC and is currently in the process of tightening up the provisions of the General Consumer Code (GCC) to ensure that consumer rights are protected. Some of the topics that will be reviewed in the GCC are the service contractual terms and conditions, to provide a critical information summary, and more attention to consumers with special needs.”

CFM said that it always encourage consumers to lodge complaint to their respective Telcos by providing detailed information about the issue. If the problem is still not resolved, consumers can lodge a report to CFM via the integrated complaint portal with MCMC at https://aduan.skmm.gov.my/.