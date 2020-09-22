Digi partners Allo, Fibre Broadband Service now available to 3.5 million Households

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) announced that it will be expanding its fibre broadband services to more areas in Melaka, Perak and Cyberjaya.

In partnership with Allo Technology Sdn. Bhd. (Allo), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), Digi will leverage on Allo’s Layer 2 High Speed Broadband (HSBB) Network Service solutions to expand its home broadband footprint to cover approximately 45,000 homepasses located in selected areas in Melaka, Perak, and Cyberjaya.

Digi’s Chief Marketing Officer, Praveen Rajan said, “We are excited to once again partner with Allo in our effort to provide more customers with total connectivity options, allowing them to experience high-speed home broadband services at home and on-the-go. Working with partners like Allo allows us to speed up the delivery of home broadband services especially during these times when there is a critical demand for a reliable connectivity for remote work and educational needs.”

Allo said it is targeting a footprint of 155,000 homepasses by Quarter 2, 2021 as the company continues expanding its fibre broadband network to other states nationwide.

“We have been proactively working with our partners to support their expansions in providing connectivity to Malaysians from all geographical backgrounds, and the collaboration with Digi has proven that we are the partner that you can count on to expand your coverage nationwide at a faster and a more economical rate. Allo understands the importance of staying ahead of the global curve especially in a digitally-driven world, and together, we can grow to ensure robust, high quality and affordable digital connectivity for the well-being of the people and nation.” said Allo’s Chief Executive Officer Rodzi Ahmad.

This collaboration is an extension of a partnership both parties initiated to implement a pilot project providing unlimited home broadband services to 1,100 residents and businesses in Melaka early last year. The pilot project was part of the previous National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP)’s drive to accelerate fiberisation across Malaysia.

Previously, Digi also partnered with Telekom Malaysia’s High Speed Broadband (HSBB) and TIME dotCom to expand its fibre broadband services nationwide. With the recent multiple partnerships announced, Digi now has access to more than 3.5 million households in Malaysia.

The Telco recently increased the pricing of its fibre broadband services by up to RM91 compared to its previous plans.

Digi Internet Freedom home fibre broadband plans as below:

New Digi Internet Freedom: Total connectivity at home and on-the-go for all in the family Monthly Fee RM130 (previously RM129/month)

RM190 (previously RM159/month)

RM290 (previously RM199/month)

Internet Speed 100Mbps 500Mbps 1Gbps Internet Quota (GB) Unlimited Data Pair with Digi Postpaid 80 or above for more benefits More Postpaid Lines, More Savings* N/A 1 postpaid line: Save 5% 2 postpaid lines: Save 10% 3 postpaid lines and above: Save 20% (*discounts applied on the principal line with minimum commitment of RM80 per month) Entertainment 6-months of Amazon Prime Video subscription included

