edotco Malaysia awarded ISO 45001 certification for Occupational Health & Safety Practices

edotco Malaysia Sdn Bhd (edotco Malaysia) and its subsidiary On Site Services Sdn Bhd (On Site) have received the internationally recognised ISO 45001 Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S) Management Systems certification from NIOSH Certification Sdn Bhd (NIOSH Certification).

ISO 45001 is an ISO standard for management systems of occupational health and safety. The goal of ISO 45001 is to provide safe and healthy workplaces by preventing work-related injury and ill health, creating better and safer working conditions as well as proactively improving its occupational health and safety performance. The ISO 45001 standard was developed by an ISO Committee of occupational health & safety experts to safeguard employees by minimising risk of injuries in the workplace. It builds on the success of earlier international standards in this area such as OHSAS 18001, the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) ILO-OSH Guidelines, various national standards and the ILO’s international labour standards and conventions.

An organization is only certified following a thorough adequacy and compliance audit at the workplace. Certification is valid for three years and is subject to a yearly assessment by NIOSH Certification.

Hj Nik Hasbi Fathi, NIOSH Certification Director congratulated edotco Malaysia Sdn Bhd (edotco Malaysia) stating, “Having certification is important as it shows that the top management is committed to ensuring the safety and health of their staff, contractors and visitors as stipulated in ISO 45001. Through implementing ISO 45001, the organisation will be able to enjoy benefits such as reduction in operating costs, meet legal compliance and image enhancement.”

edotco Group Chief Regional Officer and edotco Malaysia Managing Director Wan Zainal Adileen said, “edotco endeavours to support Malaysia’s digital development with best-in-class solutions that are shareable to lower cost while increasing speed of rollout for mobile network operators. Our commitment to enable connectivity for all users brings us to work sites with geographic or weather challenges. We are pleased that our workplace safety record passed the scrutiny of the two preeminent health and safety bodies in the country. I thank the NIOSH Certification team for their dedication and professionalism through the processes, allowing us to further elevate our occupational health and safety practices for the continued wellbeing of our employees.”

edotco Malaysia said it strives to maintain zero injury incidences involving employees and business partners. This ISO 45001 certification is testament to that commitment.

To this end, the use of advanced technology such as echo remote monitoring and management system that optimises operational processes, and reduces on-site manpower helps. Additionally, edotco employs drones for routine maintenance inspection and site audits. Technicians are no longer required to be on-site or climb towers to conduct manual equipment inspection. These steps significantly minimise worksite risks.

The ISO 45001 certification contributes to the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (UNSDG), namely Goal 3: Good Health & Well Being, Goal 5: Gender Equality, Goal 8: Decent Work & Economy Growth, Goal 9: Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure, Goal 10: Reduce Inequality, Goal 11: Sustainable Cities & Communities, and Goal 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institution.