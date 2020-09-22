Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim to retire as Chairman of Celcom Axiata Berhad

Reflecting the smooth transition of the leadership at Axiata Group Berhad (“Axiata” or “the Group”), Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim announced his intention to retire as Chairman of Celcom Axiata Berhad (“Celcom Axiata” or the Company”) on 15 October 2020. Dato’ Izzaddin Idris, currently Executive Director/Deputy Group CEO and Group CEO-designate of Axiata and Director of the Board of Celcom Axiata will take over the Chairmanship of Celcom Axiata with effect from 16 October 2020.

This is a decisive step forward and part of the bigger plan in the smooth and seamless leadership succession plan at Axiata.

Jamaludin will continue his role as President and Group CEO of Axiata until end December 2020.

The Boards of Celcom Axiata and Axiata accept this news with heavy hearts as well as with gratitude for Jamaludin’s 12 years of dedicated service to the company. Jamaludin held the position of Celcom’s Chairman since the demerger of Celcom and Telekom Malaysia International (“TMI”) from Telekom Malaysia (“TM”) in 2008.

Commentaries

Tan Sri Ghazzali Sheikh Abdul Khalid, Chairman, Axiata said: “The Boards express their respect for Tan Sri Jamal’s industry insights, consultative leadership and effective decisionmaking”.

“We are pleased that the transition plan is progressing very well and believe Tan Sri Jamal has set the right path for the company to follow, supported by the strong foundation he had helped build. With Dato’ Izzaddin taking over the role, we are confident we will grow from strength to strength under his guidance especially in shaping Celcom Axiata to stay resilient and fighting fit in the digital era.”

Jamaludin said: “After helming the Board of Celcom Axiata for more than 12 years, it is timely for me to handover the reign to Dato’ Izzaddin. This is part of the overall transition plan announced early this year, where Dato’ Izzaddin will take over all my responsibilities in a planned step-by-step process to ensure a smooth succession. Today, he has already overseen several key corporate functions and assumed directorship positions in a few key subsidiaries, including Celcom Axiata.”

“Under his able and experienced leadership but with fresh stewardship, Dato’ Izzaddin, together with the Board and Idham Nawawi, the CEO, Celcom Axiata will definitely chart new growth and success. I take this opportunity to thank all of the Celcom Axiata Board members and Management for the support given to me during my tenure and I will continue to rally and pray for the best for the company.”

Izzaddin added: “I am grateful for the trust of the Boards of Axiata and Celcom Axiata and the last nine months have been an exceptional familiarisation experience for me. Together with Celcom Axiata’s management under the leadership of Idham, I look forward to carrying its transformation agenda covering operational, financial and strategic aspects of the business.”

Idham Nawawi, CEO, Celcom Axiata concluded: “Together with the management of Celcom Axiata, we welcome Dato’ Izzaddin as our new Chairman and are excited to work with him and the Board, as we make strides in creating real value for our customers through the next phase of Celcom’s journey. I also thank Tan Sri Jamal for his leadership, counsel and personal guidance, which on many accounts, successfully propelled and advanced Celcom throughout the years as an institution. His contributions have also made its mark in the industry’s evolution and growth, nationally and at the global stage.”

