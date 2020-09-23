TM announced Free Advertising on unifi TV & Business Listing Platform

Telekom Malaysia (TM) announced that it will soon launch free advertising on unifi TV and a free business listing platform; [email protected], as part its new offers under unifi Business Club (uBC) for Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

A unifi Biz broadband customer is automatically a unifi Business Club (uBC) member. According TM on its website, it currently serves over 300,000 businesses of all industries and sizes.

Both initiatives are designed so that SMEs could reach out to even more customers online, the Telco said. The new free business listing platform, [email protected] is available to all including non-Unifi customers. As for the free advertising on unifi TV, TM said that more information will be available next month.

Speaking to media at the Coffee & Connect session in Kuala Lumpur, Head of SME Segment at unifi, Azmi Abdullah, said, “Throughout the MCO (Movement Control Order), we have been gathering feedback from our SME customers to identify the main challenges faced by them. In response, we have enabled access to a range of business support and solutions under uBC to help our SME customers realise their fullest potential.”

unifi has also been conducting free webinar and speaker series designed to educate businesses on a range of topics such as digital marketing, branding, and resource management, led by industry experts. uBC members are also entitled to Premium Support via unifi Riders to minimise any downtime caused by connectivity issues.

“Beyond those initiatives, we are also enabling uBC members access to essential support by venturing into strategic partnerships with the best solution providers in each category. For example, those needing financial assistance can approach our banking partners, SME Bank and RHB Bank. While digital marketing tools are available through our partnerships with companies listed under MDEC’s (Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation’s) Digitalisation Grant, such as Enginemailer, an email marketing software,” Azmi explained.

Recently, unifi had also announced partnerships with Lalamove (an on-demand logistics service), Swingvy (a human resource management platform), and KryptoPOS (a cloud-based point-of-sale software). More strategic partnerships are being explored and will be announced by unifi in the near future.

In line with unifi’s move to converge its products and services, uBC members can also bundle unifi’s Value Added Services (VAS) with their connectivity plans at discounted rates. These VAS include mobile and voice plans, CCTV (closed-circuit television) system and Digital Marketing Solutions platorm among others.