U Mobile opens up 5G Trial Network to Customers, SIM Pre-activated

U Mobile has just announced its live 5G network in Berjaya Times Square mall in Kuala Lumpur today. The Telco is opening up the trial network to the public so consumer could experience the next generation, super high speed mobile network with their own 5G device/smartphone.

Whilst 5G is still yet to be commercially rolled out in Malaysia, U Mobile has provisioned all its SIMs ready for 5G (pre-activated), so that their postpaid and prepaid customers will be able to ‘fast forward’ into the future and get a taste of 5G from today until 31 December 2020.

At the moment, only selected 5G smartphones are able to work on the new 5G network. All the following Huawei smartphone that are sold to consumers in Malaysia supports the new U Mobile 5G Trial network- Nova 7SE, Mate 30 Pro, P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro+. The upcoming Huawei MatePad Pro 5G will also be compatible with the U Mobile 5G trial network.

On the other hand, MalaysianWireless notes that Samsung 5G smartphones sold in Malaysia are not enabled with 5G, despite being marketed as a 5G smartphone. There are two Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G smartphone on display at the U Mobile Berjaya Times Square service centre with custom 5G firmware, allowing the smartphone to access the U Mobile 5G network. However, the consumer version (currently sold in Malaysia) of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (with official firmware) don’t seem to be able to access any 5G network at the moment.

The live U Mobile 5G trial network in Berjaya Times Square is powered by ZTE Corporation, a leading global provider of telecommunications, equipment and network solutions. The trial is currently live on 100Mhz block from 3.5Ghz (C-band) spectrum on NSA (Non-Stand Alone) 5G architecture. The indoor 5G network is available at selected areas on Lower Ground, Ground Floor and Level 1.

Wong Heang Tuck, CEO of U Mobile said, “U Mobile is all about unleashing the unlimited potential of our customers. We are constantly innovating and conducting various tests to find new ways to enhance our customers’ experience. Fast Forward with U Mobile 5G is just one such initiative where we are fast forwarding into the future to give our customers a chance to have real-world experience of 5G.”

He adds, “Fast Forward with U Mobile 5G also gives us a chance to gather key learnings so that we may ensure a better roll-out when 5G is commercially launched in Malaysia.”

To celebrate the “Fast Forward with U Mobile 5G live trial”, U Mobile customers who purchase Huawei P40 from U Mobile branches or online store starting today will receive a Huawei Band 4 (while stock lasts).