U Mobile has one of the most Improved Mobile Network in the World – Opensignal

U Mobile has one of the most improved mobile network in the world, according to a recent report from Opensignal, the independent global standard for measuring “real world mobile network experience”.

The Opensignal report, Global Mobile Network Experience Awards 2020, revealed that U Mobile became a Global Rising Star, one of the 30 operators around the world that have achieved substantial network improvements between the first half of 2019 and first half of 2020.

U Mobile was one of only four mobile operators globally to achieve improvements across all four Opensignal metrics in these categories: Video Experience, Download Speed Experience, Upload Speed Experience and 4G Availability.

Opensignal users on U Mobile saw a 39.2% improvement in Video Experience; 18.6% advance in 4G Availability; 69% better Download Speed and the percentage change was even more impressive for upload speeds, which rose by a staggering 127.8% in the same period — from 2.5 Mbps to 5.7 Mbps.

Other Malaysia-based mobile operators that were analysed for the report but not in the ranking list include: Maxis, Celcom Axiata, Digi and unifi. Meanwhile, YTL Yes never made it to the list.

The report is based on over 400 billion measurements collected by Opensignal from almost 96 million devices globally during the period January 1st to June 28th in 2019 and 2020.

Key results of Opensignal’s Global Mobile Network Experience Awards 2020: