U Mobile has one of the most Improved Mobile Network in the World – Opensignal

U Mobile has one of the most improved mobile network in the world, according to a recent report from Opensignal, the independent global standard for measuring “real world mobile network experience”.
The Opensignal report, Global Mobile Network Experience Awards 2020, revealed that U Mobile became a Global Rising Star, one of the 30 operators around the world that have achieved substantial network improvements between the first half of 2019 and first half of 2020.
U Mobile was one of only four mobile operators globally to achieve improvements across all four Opensignal metrics in these categories: Video Experience, Download Speed Experience, Upload Speed Experience and 4G Availability.
Opensignal users on U Mobile saw a 39.2% improvement in Video Experience; 18.6% advance in 4G Availability; 69% better Download Speed and the percentage change was even more impressive for upload speeds, which rose by a staggering 127.8% in the same period — from 2.5 Mbps to 5.7 Mbps.
Other Malaysia-based mobile operators that were analysed for the report but not in the ranking list include: Maxis, Celcom Axiata, Digi and unifi. Meanwhile, YTL Yes never made it to the list.
The report is based on over 400 billion measurements collected by Opensignal from almost 96 million devices globally during the period January 1st to June 28th in 2019 and 2020.
Key results of Opensignal’s Global Mobile Network Experience Awards 2020:
- While no Malaysian mobile operator succeeded in achieving Global Winner or Global Leader awards, Singapore’s operators did well with both StarHub and Singtel achieving Global Leaders status in three categories — ‘Video Experience’, ‘Download Speed Experience’ and ‘Upload Speed Experience’.
- Singapore’s StarHub, M1 and Singtel were statistically tied for the top spot in South-East Asia.
- Mobile users across SE Asia are benefiting from significant improvements in quality of experience between 2019 and 2020. 19 out of 30 Global Rising Stars for ‘Video Experience’ are based in the region as are 15 of the 30 Global Rising Stars for ‘Upload Speed Experience’.
- Cambodia’s Metfone is a Global Rising Star for ‘Video Experience’, ‘Download Speed Experience’ and ‘Upload Speed Experience’. In the last year, its scores in these metrics improved by 75.2%, 196.3% and 235%, respectively — making it the most improved operator globally across three of our four measures of mobile experience.
- T-Mobile (Netherlands) and A1 (Austria) were the joint Global Winners in the ‘Video Experience’ category – the only two global operators who scored over 80 (out of 100) on this Opensignal metric, which uses a variety of measurements to rate the real-world experience for users of mobile video.
- Softbank (Japan) were the Global Winner in the ‘Voice App Experience’ category which measures the actual quality of experience for over-the-top (OTT) voice services — mobile voice apps such as WhatsApp, Skype, Facebook Messenger etc.
- Telus (Canada) were the Global Winner in the ‘Download Speed Experience’ category. Users on the network enjoy an average – but eye-wateringly fast – mobile download speed of 75.8 Mbps.
- Swisscom (Switzerland) was the Global Winner in the ‘Upload Speed Experience’ with users benefiting from an average real-world upload speed of 18.2Mbps
- Japanese mobile operator au was the Global Winner in the ‘4G Availability’ category which shows the proportion of time users with a 4G device and subscription have a 4G connection. 4G users on the au network were connected to, and benefiting from, 4G 99% of the time.