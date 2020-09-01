5 new Unifi Fixed Broadband + TV + Mobile in a Single Plan

Telekom Malaysia (TM) announced today that consumers now have the option to subscribe to its Unifi fixed fibre broadband service and combine it together with unifi TV and unifi Mobile, bundled in a single plan.

unifi is also now offering unifi 800Mbps and 500Mbps home fibre broadband plans to new subscribers, two years after announcing the speed upgrade for existing customers.

Summary of the new Unifi (bundled) broadband plans as below:

unifi 800Mbps

Unlimited Fixed Fibre Broadband – 800Mbps download, 200Mbps upload

Free 2 unit of Mesh Wifi Deco M9 Plus worth RM999

unifi TV (Ultimate pack with 70+ premium channels) with unifi Plus Box, unifi PlayTV app for 5 devices

Fixed broadband voice: 600 minutes voice call to all mobile line nationwide (10sen/minute after that), free calls to fixed line

unifi Mobile with Unlimited Data/Calls/SMS and 10GB 4G LTE Hotspot

24-months contract

RM378/month for the first 24 months (RM408/month after that)

unifi 500Mbps

Unlimited Fixed Fibre Broadband – 500Mbps download, 200Mbps upload

Free 2 unit of Mesh Wifi Deco M9 Plus worth RM999

unifi TV (Ultimate pack with 70+ premium channels) with unifi Plus Box, unifi PlayTV app for 5 devices

Fixed broadband voice: 600 minutes voice call to all mobile line nationwide (10sen/minute after that), free calls to fixed line

unifi Mobile with Unlimited Data/Calls/SMS and 10GB 4G LTE Hotspot

24-months contract

RM278/month for the first 24 months (RM308/month after that)

unifi 300Mbps

Unlimited Fixed Fibre Broadband – 300Mbps download, 50Mbps upload

unifi TV (Ultimate pack with 70+ premium channels) with unifi Plus Box, unifi PlayTV app for 5 devices

Fixed broadband voice: 600 minutes voice call to all mobile line nationwide (10sen/minute after that), free calls to fixed line

unifi Mobile with Unlimited Data/Calls/SMS and 10GB 4G LTE Hotspot

24-months contract

RM228/month for the first 24 months (RM258/month after that)

unifi 100Mbps

Unlimited Fixed Fibre Broadband – 100Mbps download, 50Mbps upload

unifi TV (Ultimate pack with 70+ premium channels) with unifi Plus Box, unifi PlayTV app for 5 devices

Fixed broadband voice: 600 minutes voice call to all mobile line nationwide (10sen/minute after that), free calls to fixed line

unifi Mobile with Unlimited Data/Calls/SMS and 10GB 4G LTE Hotspot

24-months contract

RM208/month for the first 24 months (RM248/month after that)

unifi 30Mbps

Unlimited Fixed Fibre Broadband – 30Mbps download, 10Mbps upload

unifi TV (Ultimate pack with 70+ premium channels) with unifi Plus Box, unifi PlayTV app for 5 devices

Fixed broadband voice: 20sen/minutes for voice call to all mobile/fixed line nationwide

unifi Mobile with Unlimited Data/Calls/SMS and 10GB 4G LTE Hotspot

24-months contract

RM198/month for the first 24 months (RM208/month after that)

For more add-on, please refer to the unifi website.

Customers who cancel the service within the 24-month contract period will subject to a penalty fee close to RM9000 depending on the unifi plan.

TM Chief Commercial Officer, Anand Vijayan, said, “For the first time, we are offering Malaysians a package that can be tailored to meet their internet, mobile, and TV content needs. We understand that consumers are often faced with tough decisions when choosing which services that can deliver them the best value. At unifi, we are making this process easier by combining everything into an attractive, customisable package that returns even greater value. Our existing customers can also benefit from this offer.”

TM Consumer Segment Head, Armizy Abdullah Shukri, said, “With more than 1.86 million homes already connected to our broadband network, we are stepping-up our efforts to connect even more homes with broadband internet. With this offer, family members can now get the best connectivity experience by having a Mesh Wi-Fi in every room, view entertainment content on any screen, and continue this experience when they head out with unlimited mobile access.”

The converged offering, themed ‘unifi Your World’, will be available starting today and customers who are interested may reach out to any TM touchpoints nationwide or visit the unifi website.