AIMS Data Centre collaborates with Bangkok Neutral Internet eXchange

Malaysia-based AIMS Data Centre Group via its subsidiary, AIMS Data Centre @ Bangkok has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangkok Neutral Internet eXchange Co. Ltd. (BKNIX) to collaborate in enhancing the efficiency of Thailand’s internet connectivity and to support the future growth of communication traffic exchange in Thailand.

The MoU, which was signed on 6 October 2020 in Bangkok, sees AIMS working along with Bangkok Neutral Internet eXchange (BKNIX) to set up the 3rd site for BKNIX that will enhance AIMS’ ASEAN data centre network as BKNIX is the first neutral Internet Exchange Point (IXP) in Thailand and has members comprising local and global carriers and Internet service providers.

Bangkok Neutral Internet eXchange (BKNIX) serves as the peering point for local and international Internet service providers (ISPs) in Thailand, cloud service providers along with content providers, to exchange Internet traffic between each other. BKNIX is a project under the Thai Network Information Center Foundation (THNICF).

With Bangkok Neutral Internet eXchange (BKNIX), AIMS Data Centre @ Bangkok customers can now peer with BKNIX members to take advantage of improved routing performance by optimising local route and achieving lower latency, improved user experience while also enjoying reduced transit cost for local traffic, AIMS said.

“AIMS Data Centre @ Bangkok is a key component of the AIMS Data Centre Group’s interlinked network across Southeast Asia that offers the same highly diverse ecosystem that is synonymous with the AIMS brand name. In addition, AIMS Data Centre @ Bangkok is also able to leverage on the extensive international submarine and terrestrial network of its parent company, TIME dotCom, providing its customers with connectivity for a comprehensive international reach.” it added.

“As a point of connection for both local and international Internet Service Providers and content providers, AIMS Data Centre @ Bangkok offers direct peering privileges for an improved customer experience at a lower latency and cost to both domestic and international customers via this partnership,” said Chiew Kok Hin, Chief Executive Officer of AIMS.

With nearly 30 years of experience to draw from, AIMS sees the partnership as a starting point for attracting even more international Telcos and subsequently, both content and cloud providers, to the region. AIMS says that it is an ideal co-location partner for multinational corporations (MNCs) and content and cloud providers looking to expand in the Southeast Asian region with its ability to offer co-location services in multiple locations given its points of presence in major Southeast Asian cities.

AIMS Data Centre @ Bangkok is located at 44 N Sathon Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand.