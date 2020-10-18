Celcom Axiata Employee Test Positive for COVID-19

Celcom Axiata has just released an official statement confirming one of its employee in Sabah has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus).
The employee is based at the bluecube Sandakan outlet, Celcom’s retail store.
Celcom said the bluecube Sandakan outlet is currently closed for full disinfection as per the guideline by the Ministry of Health (MOH).
A large number of Celcom employees are currently working from home especially “non-essential service employees within critical Covid-19 zones, such as Sabah and Kedah until further notice, as well as locations under the Conditioned Movement Control Order; Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya until 27 October 2020.”
Yesterday, Malaysia reported a record high of 869 new Covid-19 infections and four deaths, bringing the total death toll to 180 in the country. Among the states, Sabah had the highest number of new cases at 451 for the day — for the 10th consecutive day, followed by Penang with 189 infections and Selangor with 159. There are 6,886 total number of active cases in the country as of 17 October 2020.
No cure have been found for the COVID-19 virus yet. While there are many clinical trial in place to find a cure, experts have said that it could be months before treatments are available that are known to work against COVID-19. It could be even longer for a vaccine.
To curb growing number of Covid-19 cases, the Klang Valley and Sabah goes into Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) until next week.
Full media statement from Celcom Axiata below:
As an immediate measure and precaution to ensure the wellbeing of Sandakan bluecube patrons, we have closed the outlet and are working closely with the Ministry of Health to carry out detailed contact tracing and quarantine for all possible close contacts of the employee, which includes all employees, guards, and technicians at bluecube Sandakan. Thorough sanitisation as per health and safety guidelines is also being carried out at the premise and facility.
Meanwhile, customers around Sandakan who require support for our products and services may visit our Celcom Certified Partner in Sandakan, or reach out via Celcom’s digital platform, via Celcom e-store, Celcom Life App, Celcom Online Customer Service.
The safety, health and welfare of our employees, our customers and communities around us remain as an utmost priority. Since 17 March 2020, we have rigorously adhered and continuously observed stringent health and safety measures, including standard operating procedures by the goverment, on all fronts.
As part of continuous proactive measures, we have also implemented the ‘Work From Home’ instruction for non-essential service employees within critical Covid-19 zones, such as Sabah and Kedah until further notice, as well as locations under the Conditioned Movement Control Order; Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya until 27 October 2020.
For non-critical zones, our employees will continue to operate with a rotational working arrangement to reduce hosting large number of employees at any one time.
Additionally, to ensure customers remain connected without any network service disruption during such challenging times, our frontliners such as network and bluecube teams will continue to serve customers on a rotational work schedule basis. All facilities, work areas and daily operations will continue to operate with frequent sanitisation works as well as health and safety guidelines and checks.