Celcom Axiata Employee Test Positive for COVID-19

Celcom Axiata has just released an official statement confirming one of its employee in Sabah has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus).

The employee is based at the bluecube Sandakan outlet, Celcom’s retail store.

Celcom said the bluecube Sandakan outlet is currently closed for full disinfection as per the guideline by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“Upon confirmation, all employees of Sandakan bluecube and their family members are also immediately being tested and are currently undergoing home quarantine,” Celcom said in a statement.

A large number of Celcom employees are currently working from home especially “non-essential service employees within critical Covid-19 zones, such as Sabah and Kedah until further notice, as well as locations under the Conditioned Movement Control Order; Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya until 27 October 2020.”

Yesterday, Malaysia reported a record high of 869 new Covid-19 infections and four deaths, bringing the total death toll to 180 in the country. Among the states, Sabah had the highest number of new cases at 451 for the day — for the 10th consecutive day, followed by Penang with 189 infections and Selangor with 159. There are 6,886 total number of active cases in the country as of 17 October 2020.

No cure have been found for the COVID-19 virus yet. While there are many clinical trial in place to find a cure, experts have said that it could be months before treatments are available that are known to work against COVID-19. It could be even longer for a vaccine.

To curb growing number of Covid-19 cases, the Klang Valley and Sabah goes into Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) until next week.

Full media statement from Celcom Axiata below: