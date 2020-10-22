Celcom dash4ME Express Delivery Service For Sim Cards, Devices

With the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in place, limiting the movement of Malaysians, Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) made available a new delivery service called dash4ME allowing postpaid sim cards and smartphone devices to be delivered directly to customers within 24 hours.

Available via the Online Shop on Celcom’s website, the Telco said dash4ME express delivery offers a “secured and safe SIM card and device deliveries, within 24 hours from their time of purchase, right to their doorsteps,”

“In an effort to support all Malaysians during the COVID-19 pandemic, Celcom continues to support consumers who are working from home and are doing their part by staying safe inside, flattening the curve.”

From 1 October until 30 November 2020, the first 100 customers who purchase these selected plans via Celcom’s Online Shop, will enjoy a waiver on their dash4ME delivery.

Celcom MEGA with Unlimited L pass;

Celcom MEGA Lightning L or XL pass

Device bundle or EasyPhone with the above Celcom MEGA postpaid plans.

Furthermore until 31 December 2020, customers who sign up for Celcom MEGA and family lines’ postpaid can enjoy a 50% discount on their bills for three months – the rebate is offered to new Celcom MEGA registrations with any pass; Unlimited M, Unlimited L or Lightning M, L or XL via Celcom Online Shop.

Celcom dash4ME express delivery fees are as below:

Postpaid SIM only: RM18

Device only: RM40

Device with SIM: RM40

The new 24-hour dash4ME Celcom express delivery service is currently available throughout Klang Valley (Shah Alam – Sunway – USJ – Puchong – Subang Jaya – Old Klang Road – TTDI – Kelana Jaya – Damansara Perdana – Mont Kiara – Petaling Jaya – Bangsar – Brickfield – KL City Center).

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom will always remain dedicated to support all Malaysians with innovative services, ensuring customers can remain connected with continuous access to our great offerings and affordable services, without having to leave their homes.

“Celcom’s innovative dash4Me express delivery is an exclusive service for our customers to acquire their high-valued items such as the latest smartphones, without having to queue, delivered right to their doorstep! It is also heartening to see Malaysians united towards a common goal of flattening the curve and we want to ensure our customers that we can still serve them as they stay safe at home,” Idham said.

Shanti Jusnita Johari, Chief Customer Experience & Digital Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom always strives to understand customer needs, and even more so during these challenging times. Celcom’s latest 24-hour delivery service, dash4ME, now offers customers within Klang Valley, an exclusive delivery service that is secured for any plan or device purchases made via Celcom’s Online Shop,” Shanti said.

In addition, Celcom is providing more special offers for all customers throughout these periods:

10 Oct 2020 until 31 Dec 2020 – Celcom’s “Be A Winner” campaign, offers all Postpaid and Prepaid customers the chance to be a winner of great prizes such as a Myvi, Honda motorcycles, Apple Airpod Pros, hotel vouchers and Touch ‘n Go vouchers. Simply subscribe to any plan on Celcom Online Shop and download the Celcom Life app for entries. Performing transactions through the Celcom Life app will gain respective entries to win. Terms and Conditions apply.

Today until 26 Oct 2020 – Online exclusive! Save up to RM120 on Celcom MEGA postpaid plans & InternetGO, plus a 7-day pass of free Unlimited Internet for Xpax Prepaid pack.

October pay day sale and bundle offers.

For more information please visit the Celcom website.