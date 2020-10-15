More COVID-19 Positive Cases among Telekom Malaysia Employees

Malaysia’s top Internet service provider, Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) announced today that another ten (10) employees have been tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The Telco said the 10 employees are currently receiving treatment.

The newly affected areas include Menara TM and TM Annexe 1 in Kuala Lumpur as well as at a network node in Rawang. This is in addition to the cases at Menara TM ONE in Damansara, Kuala Lumpur and Kepayan office in Kota Kinabalu that was reported earlier this week.

With immediate effect, Telekom Malaysia (TM) is activating “Work From Home” (WFH) arrangements for all TM employees nationwide until 31 October 2020. On Monday, TM had implemented the same for TM employees in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, ahead of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) announced.

Telekom Malaysia (TM) said it “immediately” took the necessary actions which include the closure of the affected premises for seven (7) days to facilitate thorough disinfection and sanitisation in accordance to the guidelines set by Ministry of Health (MoH). The disinfection and sanitisation works at TM Annexe 1 and the network node in Rawang have been completed on 14 October 2020, Menara TM ONE on 13 October, while the work at Menara TM is ongoing and expected to be completed by 5.00 pm today. TM offices in Sabah, Kedah and other Red Zone areas had been closed much earlier as proactive precaution in correspondence to the increasing cases there recently.

Telekom Malaysia (TM) is also providing free Covid-19 swab tests in collaboration with its panel of medical service providers for employees who may have been exposed to the virus. Identified employees can undergo the test from 15 October 2020 onwards at a temporary drive-through facility set up at Menara TM. More facilities will be set up at other locations, if required, it said.

Commenting on the latest developments, Group Chief Executive Officer of TM, Imri Mokhtar said, “The sudden rise in cases amongst our Warga TM family, and indeed throughout the nation is of worrying concern. I join the Board, management and all Warga TM in praying for the speedy recovery of the affected employees as well as for the safety, protection and health of all Malaysians during these testing times. Meanwhile, we have taken immediate action and activated safety protocols for the buildings and areas affected. Most importantly for our employees, we are announcing working from home arrangements for all Warga TM nationwide effective today till the end of October. As TM provides essential services for the nation, our frontliners involved in critical functions serving our wide base of customers shall continue to work, adhering to the SOP guidelines from the authorities.”

“Over 4,700 critical function employees at our TMpoints, contact centres, field teams for service installation and restoration continue to lead the front line in serving our community, businesses and Government in the Red Zones. This is even more important especially when many Malaysians are now back to working from home. To all the TM frontliners and the TM Covid-19 Response Team (CRT), our highest appreciation for stepping up in the line of duty, and our prayers for your safety and protection,” he added.