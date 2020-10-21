Over 3k Customers Engaged Virtually as part of Digi Customer Obsessed Day 2020

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) said that it engaged with over 3,000 customers virtually as part of the Digi Customer Obsessed Day 2020 (COD) last Friday (16 October 2020).

The Telco has 10.68 million mobile subscribers nationwide, including 7.66 million on prepaid, 3.02 million postpaid subscribers and a total of 8.78 million are Internet users.

Said to be driven by its customer-obsessed commitment, Digi continues with its annual tradition of engaging customers through its Customer Obsessed Day 2020 (COD) for the ninth consecutive year.

Unlike previous years where Digi employees were mobilised to the streets of key market centres nationwide, the pandemic has inspired Digi to pivot to digital means. For this year’s Customer Obsessed Day 2020 (COD), more than 1,000 Digizens interacted with customers virtually.

Themed “You Inspire Us. Our Customers, Our Priority”, this year’s Customer Obsessed Day 2020 (COD) objectives centered around 3 key areas:

to learn from our customers so that we can better serve them,

to help our customers stay connected at the safety of their home via MyDigi,

to thank our customers for their continuous support.

The Customer Obsessed Day 2020 (COD) activities were all organised and managed digitally, from recording of customers stories, to Digi employees having a live video chat with more than 3,000 customers, and gifting of MyRewards “to thank customers with a personal touch”. Digi employees were also required to strengthen their knowledge on customer engagement topics through 3 hours of e-learning as part of the mandatory Customer Obsessed Day 2020 (COD) tasks.

Digi’s Chief Marketing Officer, Praveen Rajan said that the annual COD allows Digizens the opportunity to get to the heart of the matter and interact personally with customers while appreciating them for their loyalty. “At Digi, we will never stop obsessing over the experience we provide to our customers across all our touch points, products and services. More so this year, as we understand that connectivity is crucial in allowing them to stay connected to what matters most to them. Talking to our customers and gaining their honest feedback have always inspired us to be the best in delivering them a better internet experience.”

Through the insights gleaned from Customer Obsessed Day 2020 (COD) held in previous years, Digi said is able to serve its customers better by curating new products and services or improving existing ones to cater to its customers’ evolving digital lifestyle demands, some of which are already introduced commercially such as the MyDigi app, self-serve mobile kiosks, e-queue systems and Digi Store Online.