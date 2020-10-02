Digi Internet Freedom 50Mbps and 800Mbps Fibre Broadband Plans announced

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) today announced two new fibre broadband plans: Digi Internet Freedom 90 and Digi Internet Freedom 270.

The new Digi Internet Freedom 90 comes with up to 50Mbps download speeds and 20Mbps upload speeds, price at RM90/month. Meanwhile the Digi Internet Freedom 270 plan comes with up to 800Mbps download speeds and 200Mbps upload speeds, price at RM270/month. Both plans have a 24-months contract.

All the Digi Internet Freedom fibre broadband plans:

Plan/Price Digi Internet Freedom 90 (RM90/month) Digi Internet Freedom 130 (RM130/month) Digi Internet Freedom 190 (RM190/month) Digi Internet Freedom 270 (RM270/month) Digi Internet Freedom 290 (RM290/month) Download Speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps Up to 500 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1 Gbps Upload Speed Up to 20 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps

The Telco said that it is expanding its “ultra-fast and unlimited” Digi Fibre Broadband service to serve 3.7 million households nationwide, making it one of the largest home fibre providers in Malaysia. This expansion follows Digi’s official entry into the fibre broadband space earlier in July this year with the introduction of its new range of Digi Internet Freedom plans.

Apart from the new fibre broadband plans, customers who pair the fibre plan with a postpaid plan will enjoy savings, as below:

Newly appointed Digi’s Chief Marketing Officer, Praveen Rajan said that the move to expand Digi Fibre Broadband nationwide signified the company’s continued focus to be a trusted provider of Internet services. “We are excited to bring fibre connectivity to all parts of Malaysia starting today, made possible through the strategic industry collaborations we have worked to forge over the past year. Paired with our mobile connectivity footprint, we now have the largest internet network in Malaysia to better serve our customers with a full range of quality connectivity services in and outside the home. What is important to note today is that, based on customer feedback, we have introduced two new standalone fibre plans to ensure all user segments are appropriately served. And, that we have enhanced our fibre and postpaid bundle offer with greater savings to help households reduce their overall spend given the tough economic situation we find ourselves in. With these enhancements, customers can continue to rely on Digi for their home and on-the-go connectivity needs.”

