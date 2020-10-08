Digi & Senheng PlusOne Connect Prepaid Plan, Free 100GB Internet

PlusOne Connect is the latest prepaid plan in the market, a collaboration between Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) and Senheng Electric (KL) Sdn Bhd (Senheng).

Exclusively available at all 104 Senheng and senQ outlets across Malaysia, PlusOne Connect is offered via tapp, a digital service platform currently operated and owned by Digi.

From as low as RM28, PlusOne Connect customers will get to enjoy 6GB high-speed internet and unlimited social media access to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. PlusOne members will also receive additional benefits such as unlimited calls to other members as well as the opportunity to earn Senheng’s 10% EZ Credit Rebate redeemable against any electrical products at Senheng or senQ stores. However, for the month of October, customers will get 30% EZ credit rebate as part of an introductory offer.

PlusOne Connect mobile plans:

Monthly Plans (30 days):

RM28 – 6GB Internet, Unlimited Calls between PlusOne Connect users only, Unlimited Facebook/Twitter/Instagram

RM35 – 9GB Internet, Unlimited Calls between PlusOne Connect users only, Unlimited Facebook/Twitter/Instagram/Youtube

RM50 – 12GB Internet, Unlimited Calls to all local networks, Unlimited Facebook/Twitter/Instagram/Youtube

RM70 – 17GB Internet, Unlimited Calls to all local networks, Unlimited Facebook/Twitter/Instagram/Youtube

For all monthly plans, PlusOne Connect customers can redeem a free 10GB monthly Internet quota that be used daily between 1-7pm, for a limited time. Each monthly Internet plan subscription is entitled to one 10GB free monthly Internet redemption (1-7pm). This 10GB can be redeemed up to 10 times or a total of 100GB free Internet every time a customer subscribes to a monthly Internet plan.

The base rate for voice call is at 10sen/minute and SMS at 10sen each.

There are also weekly and daily plans available starting from RM5 per week for 1GB+1GB Internet and RM1 daily for 200MB Internet + Unlimited Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.

PlusOne Connect customers can download the Digi tapp app to manage their prepaid plan.

“Improve the quality of living” is Senheng’s corporate vision, a promise to its customers. “Connectivity has become an integral part of our lives whether at work or personal life, hence it’s the key to improve the quality of living. We are pleased to partner with Digi, offering a programme that will add value to our customers,” said Lim Kim Chieng, Senheng Electric (KL) Sdn Bhd’s President. “It is more than just providing customers with good solutions, it has to be one that is designed to meet their specific requirements, that’s the kind of customer experience we are committed to deliver,” he added.

Praveen Rajan, Digi’s Chief Marketing Officer said Digi looks forward to working with different partners in providing connectivity to more Malaysians through innovative products. “We are excited to collaborate with Senheng, Malaysia’s largest electrical appliances retail store, to offer customised connectivity products that bring more value and flexibility to their customer base. In these times, we believe a product like PlusOne Connect will go a long way in helping customers stay connected and maximise the value of their spend.”

For more details, please visit the Senheng website.