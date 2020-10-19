Exclusive Digi Postpaid Smart Bundle for Frontliners and Essential Services Workforce

Malaysian frontliners and employees of essential services can now sign up for a special edition Digi Postpaid Smart Bundle, available for a limited time, either until 30 November 2020 or while stocks last.

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd said the special edition Digi Postpaid Smart Bundle is created to support Malaysian frontliners and employees of essential services who continue to tirelessly serve the nation during these challenging times brought about by COVID-19.

Employees of over 500 government agencies & companies are eligible for this offer. Digi Postpaid Smart Bundle is open to employees of government or government-linked corporations and companies providing essential services including frontliners, civil servants, bank employees, and those in logistics and delivery services.

Unlike a typical corporate mobile line where employees must sign up through their respective companies, eligible employees can now skip that process to unlock this offer and its savings simply by signing up for the package at any one of the 200 Digi Stores or Digi Store Express nationwide.

Digi Postpaid Smart Bundle for Frontliners Monthly fees RM58 (before RM10 monthly rebate for the 1st 12 months) Internet quota 15GB Daily Bonus +15GB (500MB daily) Calls (All networks) Unlimited SMS (All networks) 10 sen per SMS Loyalty Bonus +20GB (+5GB every 6 months)

Eligible customers will enjoy up to 87% discount on selected 4G smartphones (Oppo A12 and A31, Realme 5i and Vivo Y11D, and Y15s), starting from as low as RM68. The smartphone is bundled with a 12-month contract on Digi Postpaid 58 which provides unlimited calls and up to 30GB of Internet quota. On top of these savings, eligible customers will enjoy a waiver of the device advance payment and an additional RM1202 in rebates on their Postpaid plan monthly fees.

Digi’s Chief Marketing Officer, Praveen Rajan said that the Digi Postpaid Smart Bundle is part of the Telco’s ongoing efforts to look for more ways to meet customers’ needs with relevant, value-driven offerings during this time. “We understand that affordability and connectivity are key priorities now, especially when the government has been encouraging companies to allow their employees to work from home as we continue to battle this pandemic. We aim for this budget-friendly offer to help ease our nation’s workforce on the frontlines and to work remotely, powered by Digi’s quality 4G LTE network no matter where they are,” said Praveen.

To sign up for this special edition Digi Postpaid Smart Bundle, eligible customers need only walk into any Digi Stores or Digi Store Express nationwide before 30 November 2020 with a valid employee ID and other relevant personal identification documents.

For more details, please visit the Digi website.