Enjoy Unlimited Internet with your dream phone on Celcom MEGA™ Unlimited

Ever wanted that dream phone plus unlimited mobile Internet? You can also enjoy savings up to RM1000 with your dream phone.
The widest mobile network in Malaysia, Celcom is now offering the latest smartphones in the market that you can bundle it together with Celcom MEGA™ UNLIMITED postpaid plans.
With EasyPhone™, you can enjoy great savings up to RM1000 with your dream phone together with Celcom MEGA™ UNLIMITED:
Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G
- Outright RRP: RM4,299
- With Easy Phone: RM3,570 (RM119x30months)
- Total savings RM729
OPPO Reno4 Pro
- Outright RRP @ RM2,399
- With Easy Phone @ RM1,416 (RM59x24months)
- Total savings: RM983
Vivo X50
- Outright RRP @ RM2,399
- With Easy Phone @ RM1,848 (RM77x24months)
- Total savings: RM551
Huawei P40 Pro
- Outright RRP @ RM3,899
- With Easy Phone @ RM2,880 (RM120x24months)
- Total savings: RM1,019
OPPO Find X2
- Outright RRP @ RM3,999
- With Easy Phone @ RM3,300 (RM110x30months)
- Total savings: RM699
Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Outright RRP @ RM3,999
- With Easy Phone @ RM3,180 (RM106x30months)
- Total savings: RM819
And these are just among few smartphones that you can pick from.
What’s the point of getting a great phone without UNLIMITED Internet?
With Celcom MEGA™ UNLIMITED, you get to enjoy unlimited Internet on widest network for as long as you like, any day of the week. Forget about saving your Internet quota for another day, or relying on WiFi to watch videos.
|Items
|Descriptions
|Package Details
|MEGA™ plan
|Sign up for MEGA™ plan
|Monthly commitment
|RM80
|Monthly Internet
|40GB
30GB
|Voice call
|Unlimited calls to all networks
|SMS (all network)
|RM0.20 per SMS
|Video call (all network)
|RM0.20 per minute (60 seconds/block)
|Credit limit
|RM300
|Upfront payment
|RM80
|Supplementary line
|Subscribe up to max 3 Family Lines / principal
|Size Up for Unlimited Internet
|Pass
|UNLIMITED L Pass
|UNLIMITED M Pass
|Monthly commitment
|RM68
|RM18
|Monthly Internet
|Unlimited Full HD Video streaming
(Up to 15Mbps)
|Unlimited HD Video streaming
(Up to 5Mbps)
|FREE Monthly Hotspot
|10GB
|5GB
Have you decided on your next dream phone? Visit this link for more information and to subscribe.
