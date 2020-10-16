Enjoy Unlimited Internet with your dream phone on Celcom MEGA™ Unlimited

Ever wanted that dream phone plus unlimited mobile Internet? You can also enjoy savings up to RM1000 with your dream phone.

The widest mobile network in Malaysia, Celcom is now offering the latest smartphones in the market that you can bundle it together with Celcom MEGA™ UNLIMITED postpaid plans.

With EasyPhone™, you can enjoy great savings up to RM1000 with your dream phone together with Celcom MEGA™ UNLIMITED:

Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G

Outright RRP: RM4,299

With Easy Phone: RM3,570 (RM119x30months)

Total savings RM729

OPPO Reno4 Pro

Outright RRP @ RM2,399

With Easy Phone @ RM1,416 (RM59x24months)

Total savings: RM983

Vivo X50

Outright RRP @ RM2,399

With Easy Phone @ RM1,848 (RM77x24months)

Total savings: RM551

Huawei P40 Pro

Outright RRP @ RM3,899

With Easy Phone @ RM2,880 (RM120x24months)

Total savings: RM1,019

OPPO Find X2

Outright RRP @ RM3,999

With Easy Phone @ RM3,300 (RM110x30months)

Total savings: RM699

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Outright RRP @ RM3,999

With Easy Phone @ RM3,180 (RM106x30months)

Total savings: RM819

And these are just among few smartphones that you can pick from.

What’s the point of getting a great phone without UNLIMITED Internet?

With Celcom MEGA™ UNLIMITED, you get to enjoy unlimited Internet on widest network for as long as you like, any day of the week. Forget about saving your Internet quota for another day, or relying on WiFi to watch videos.

Items Descriptions Package Details MEGA™ plan Sign up for MEGA™ plan Monthly commitment RM80 Monthly Internet 40GB

30GB Voice call Unlimited calls to all networks SMS (all network) RM0.20 per SMS Video call (all network) RM0.20 per minute (60 seconds/block) Credit limit RM300 Upfront payment RM80 Supplementary line Subscribe up to max 3 Family Lines / principal Size Up for Unlimited Internet Pass UNLIMITED L Pass UNLIMITED M Pass Monthly commitment RM68 RM18 Monthly Internet Unlimited Full HD Video streaming

(Up to 15Mbps) Unlimited HD Video streaming

(Up to 5Mbps) FREE Monthly Hotspot 10GB 5GB

Have you decided on your next dream phone? Visit this link for more information and to subscribe.

