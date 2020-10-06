All the Monthly Unlimited Prepaid Internet Plans in Malaysia – October 2020

A lot of Malaysian consumers are looking for unlimited prepaid Internet plans these days. An unlimited mobile Internet plan allows unlimited gaming, non-stop video and music streaming, among others, on their smartphone.

MalaysianWireless list down all the Monthly Unlimited Prepaid Internet plans in Malaysia, as of October 2020 (in random order).

U Mobile

U Mobile revised its GX Unlimited Internet plans in June 2020 with upgraded speeds and hotspot quota.

U Mobile GX30 Prepaid Add-on Plan:

RM30/month

Unlimited mobile Internet for smartphone usage

6Mbps maximum Internet speed for all usage on smartphone

6GB Data for tethering/hotspot

Voice Call and SMS rates will follow the base plan charges, for example, customers on Power Prepaid are charged 24sen/min, 12sen/SMS

GX30 is automatically renewed monthly

U Mobile GX38 Prepaid Add-on Plan:

RM35/30days for a limited time (normal price at RM38)

Unlimited Internet Data for Smartphone

Internet Speeds up to 6Mbps

6GB Data for tethering/hotspot

Unlimited Calls to all local networks

Data Booster 5 with high speed 10GB Internet for 14 days at RM5

Enjoy maximum Internet speed at RM5 for 24 hours

Buy 3GB hotspot for 3 days at RM3

U Mobile prepaid customers can subscribe to to GX30 and GX38 via the MyUMobile app.

Celcom Axiata

Xpax Prepaid Unlimited Monthly Pass

RM35/30days

Unlimited Internet up to 3Mbps, for smartphone usage only

Unlimited Calls to local network

3GB Hotspot

Auto renewed

Celcom also offers unlimited Internet plans under the Yoodo brand.

Yoodo Unlimited 3Mbps

RM35/month

2GB hotspot included

50 minutes of local voice calls

Free 2GB roaming data

Yoodo Unlimited 6Mbps

RM43/month

2GB hotspot included

50 minutes of local voice calls

Free 2GB roaming data

Both Xpax and Yoodo plans can be subscribed via their respective apps on Android and iOS.

Unifi

Bebas Prepaid Monthly

RM35/month (promotional price)

Unlimited Data on Unifi 4G LTE network

Unlimited Hotspot

Tested speeds – around 7Mbps

The Bebas Prepaid Monthly plan is the only plan in this list that offers a “truly unlimited Internet – all usage”. However, unifi mobile 4G LTE coverage are limited and the price of this plan is promotional until 31 December 2020 (normal price RM55).

Customers can subscribe to the Bebas Prepaid Monthly plan via the [email protected] app.

Tune Talk

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) has just announced their Tune Unlimited Internet plan early this month. Tune Talk rides on the Celcom 3G and 4G LTE network.

Tune Unlimited

RM48/month

Unlimited Data up to 6Mbps

Unlimited Calls to all local networks

5GB hotspot for tethering

Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 100GB data

Tune Talk customers can subscribe to this plan via SMS or via the Tune Talk app.

Maxis

Maxis launched their Hotlink Unlimited Prepaid plans in June 2020, claiming that these are “Truly Unlimited Internet” plans with unlimited quota. However users will experience super slow speeds once they use up 50GB of Internet quota.

Hotlink Prepaid Unlimited RM35/month

RM35/month (normal price RM38/month)

Unlimited Internet up to 3Mbps for smartphone

Unlimited Calls to all local networks

Add-on Unlimited hotspot for RM5, speeds up to 3Mbps

Free VIU Premium with Maxis TV (available until 31 December 2020)

50GB Fair Usage Policy

Hotlink Prepaid Unlimited RM45/month

RM45/month (normal price RM48/month)

Unlimited Internet up to 6Mbps for smartphone

Unlimited Calls to all local networks

Add-on Unlimited hotspot for RM5, speeds up to 6Mbps

Free VIU Premium with Maxis TV (available until 31 December 2020)

50GB Fair Usage Policy

These so called Truly Unlimited Internet plans can be subscribed via the Hotlink app.

Yes 4G

Yes 4G Konfem Unlimited SD Epik

RM30/30 days

Maximum 3Mbps Internet speeds

Unlimited Internet for smartphone, no usage limit

Standard Definition Video Streaming (capped at around 1.5Mbps)

Yes 4G Konfem Unlimited HD Epik

RM40/30 days

Maximum 4Mbps Internet speeds

Unlimited Internet for smartphone, no usage limit

High Definition Video Streaming

The Yes 4G Konfem Unlimited plans can be subscribed via the Yes 4G app.

For more information, please visit the respective Telco websites.