All the Monthly Unlimited Prepaid Internet Plans in Malaysia – October 2020

A lot of Malaysian consumers are looking for unlimited prepaid Internet plans these days. An unlimited mobile Internet plan allows unlimited gaming, non-stop video and music streaming, among others, on their smartphone.
MalaysianWireless list down all the Monthly Unlimited Prepaid Internet plans in Malaysia, as of October 2020 (in random order).
U Mobile
U Mobile revised its GX Unlimited Internet plans in June 2020 with upgraded speeds and hotspot quota.
U Mobile GX30 Prepaid Add-on Plan:
- RM30/month
- Unlimited mobile Internet for smartphone usage
- 6Mbps maximum Internet speed for all usage on smartphone
- 6GB Data for tethering/hotspot
- Voice Call and SMS rates will follow the base plan charges, for example, customers on Power Prepaid are charged 24sen/min, 12sen/SMS
- GX30 is automatically renewed monthly
U Mobile GX38 Prepaid Add-on Plan:
- RM35/30days for a limited time (normal price at RM38)
- Unlimited Internet Data for Smartphone
- Internet Speeds up to 6Mbps
- 6GB Data for tethering/hotspot
- Unlimited Calls to all local networks
- Data Booster 5 with high speed 10GB Internet for 14 days at RM5
- Enjoy maximum Internet speed at RM5 for 24 hours
- Buy 3GB hotspot for 3 days at RM3
U Mobile prepaid customers can subscribe to to GX30 and GX38 via the MyUMobile app.
Celcom Axiata
Xpax Prepaid Unlimited Monthly Pass
- RM35/30days
- Unlimited Internet up to 3Mbps, for smartphone usage only
- Unlimited Calls to local network
- 3GB Hotspot
- Auto renewed
Celcom also offers unlimited Internet plans under the Yoodo brand.
Yoodo Unlimited 3Mbps
- RM35/month
- 2GB hotspot included
- 50 minutes of local voice calls
- Free 2GB roaming data
Yoodo Unlimited 6Mbps
- RM43/month
- 2GB hotspot included
- 50 minutes of local voice calls
- Free 2GB roaming data
Both Xpax and Yoodo plans can be subscribed via their respective apps on Android and iOS.
Unifi
Bebas Prepaid Monthly
- RM35/month (promotional price)
- Unlimited Data on Unifi 4G LTE network
- Unlimited Hotspot
- Tested speeds – around 7Mbps
The Bebas Prepaid Monthly plan is the only plan in this list that offers a “truly unlimited Internet – all usage”. However, unifi mobile 4G LTE coverage are limited and the price of this plan is promotional until 31 December 2020 (normal price RM55).
Customers can subscribe to the Bebas Prepaid Monthly plan via the [email protected] app.
Tune Talk
Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) has just announced their Tune Unlimited Internet plan early this month. Tune Talk rides on the Celcom 3G and 4G LTE network.
Tune Unlimited
- RM48/month
- Unlimited Data up to 6Mbps
- Unlimited Calls to all local networks
- 5GB hotspot for tethering
- Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 100GB data
Tune Talk customers can subscribe to this plan via SMS or via the Tune Talk app.
Maxis
Maxis launched their Hotlink Unlimited Prepaid plans in June 2020, claiming that these are “Truly Unlimited Internet” plans with unlimited quota. However users will experience super slow speeds once they use up 50GB of Internet quota.
Hotlink Prepaid Unlimited RM35/month
- RM35/month (normal price RM38/month)
- Unlimited Internet up to 3Mbps for smartphone
- Unlimited Calls to all local networks
- Add-on Unlimited hotspot for RM5, speeds up to 3Mbps
- Free VIU Premium with Maxis TV (available until 31 December 2020)
- 50GB Fair Usage Policy
Hotlink Prepaid Unlimited RM45/month
- RM45/month (normal price RM48/month)
- Unlimited Internet up to 6Mbps for smartphone
- Unlimited Calls to all local networks
- Add-on Unlimited hotspot for RM5, speeds up to 6Mbps
- Free VIU Premium with Maxis TV (available until 31 December 2020)
- 50GB Fair Usage Policy
These so called Truly Unlimited Internet plans can be subscribed via the Hotlink app.
Yes 4G
Yes 4G Konfem Unlimited SD Epik
- RM30/30 days
- Maximum 3Mbps Internet speeds
- Unlimited Internet for smartphone, no usage limit
- Standard Definition Video Streaming (capped at around 1.5Mbps)
Yes 4G Konfem Unlimited HD Epik
- RM40/30 days
- Maximum 4Mbps Internet speeds
- Unlimited Internet for smartphone, no usage limit
- High Definition Video Streaming
The Yes 4G Konfem Unlimited plans can be subscribed via the Yes 4G app.
