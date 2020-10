MCMC issued compounds amounting RM700k to 6 Telcos

Fifteen (15) compounds amounting to RM700,000 were issued to six (6) Telecommunication companies (Telcos) on offences related to prepaid SIM card registration.

In a back-dated announcement posted today on its website, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said it issued those compounds on 1 October 2020 to telecommunication companies for registering prepaid SIM card without verifying user information. MCMC said the offence was committed in 2019.

The list of the compounds as below:

No Telco Number of Compound Value of Compound (RM) 1. U Mobile Sdn Bhd 5 RM250,000 2. Celcom Axiata Berhad 3 RM150,000 3. Tune Talk Sdn Bhd 3 RM150,000 4. Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd 2 RM100,000 5. YTL Communications Sdn Bhd 1 RM40,000 6. Tone Plus Sdn Bhd 1 RM10,000 TOTAL 15 RM700,000

