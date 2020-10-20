Malaysia Internet Exchange (MyIX) members now include Huawei, MYNIC & more

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Hurricane Electric and MYNIC Berhad are among the few companies that are now part of the Malaysia Internet Exchange (MyIX).

Other new members include: Aofei Data International Co. Ltd of Hong Kong, Subspace Communications LLC of the United States, local companies – namely , Excel Commerce Solutions Sdn Bhd, NKH Solution Sdn Bhd, ICORE Technology Sdn Bhd, and AVM Cloud Sdn Bhd – have also joined MyIX recently.

MyIX is an initiative under the Malaysian Communications Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and the country’s only non-profit national internet exchange body operated by the industry. An Internet Exchange is a place where Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and content providers can interconnect (also known as peering) and exchange Internet traffic with each other.

Some 117 organisations are members of MyIX. It recently opened up its membership and partnership to include enterprises in line with the continued evolution of the internet landscape.

MyIX chairman Chiew Kok Hin explained that, in line with MyIX’s prime objective of keeping “local traffic local”, the association had opened the exchange for enterprises to directly peer (exchange traffic) with each other.

“Our Multi-Lateral Peering Arrangements (MLPA) support the open policy of interconnection with all MyIX members so as to improve the efficiency of routing and general connectivity of the internet,” said Chiew.

This is achieved by automating peering for open networks by providing route servers for participants to exchange routing information with multiple peers.

An internet exchange is essentially the physical infrastructure through which ISPs and content delivery networks (CDNs) exchange internet traffic among their networks for greater routing efficiencies, thereby reducing costs.

“Although we have significantly improved the presence of local traffic in MyIX, there is still substantial local traffic from the enterprise segment that goes via international path before re-routed back to Malaysia,” explained Chiew.

“Hence, the reason of opening up our internet exchange to enterprises stem from our intention to keep traffic local while enhancing MyIX’s ‘network effect’,” he said, adding that the platform would then increase efficiencies with more users joining it.

MyIX defines enterprises as corporations which are customers of ISPs, such as government agencies, financial institutions, universities are also small, medium enterprises (SMEs).

“These organisations can then secure their own autonomous system numbers (ASN) and arrange to peer directly at MyIX’s various nodes,” said Chiew.

These nodes are essentially access switches located at various alternative sites; thereby enabling members and peering partners to connect to ISPs, other members and content hosted by MyIX. MyIX currently has a total of seven nodes located throughout Malaysia including 1 each in Kuala Lumpur, Kuching, Johor and 4 in Cyberjaya.

Last month (September 2020), MyIX registered peak internet traffic of 670Gps. This was even higher than the 588Gbps posted in April after the Movement Control Order (MCO) was introduced.