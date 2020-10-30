Ookla Malaysia Speedtest – Kuala Lumpur has the Slowest Average Mobile Internet Speeds

Kuala Lumpur has the slowest average mobile Internet speeds among the top 10 fastest locations in Malaysia as measured by Ookla, the company behind the world’s most popular Internet Speedtest platform.

During Q1-Q2 2020, these are the top 10 locations in Malaysia with the fastest average mobile Internet speeds:

Rank Location Average Download Mbps Average Upload Mbps Average Latency ms 1 Nusajaya (Johor) 31.31 12.66 34 2 George Town (Penang) 28.99 12.82 35 3 Ipoh (Perak) 23.92 11.21 36 4 Petaling Jaya (Selangor) 23.36 11.03 36 5 Kota Kinabalu (Sabah) 23.24 12.37 46 6 Johor Bahru 22.63 11.63 38 7 Malacca 22.09 11.50 38 8 Seremban (Negeri Sembilan) 21.85 10.28 34 9 Shah Alam (Selangor) 21.49 10.43 33 10 Kuala Lumpur (Wilayah Perseketuan) 21.25 10.62 36

In September 2020, the average mobile Internet download speeds in Malaysia was 25.04Mbps, based on data measured from subscribers of Maxis, Celcom, Digi, U Mobile and unifi Mobile. Ookla did not consider YTL’s Yes 4G service among the top providers in Malaysia and was excluded from the speedtest report.

Average Mobile Internet Speedtest for Malaysia in September 2020:

Average mobile Internet download speeds: 25.04Mbps

Average mobile Internet upload speeds: 11.7Mbps

Latency: 36ms

Global Rank: 81 (out of 138 countries)

Ookla says that Maxis was the fastest mobile operator among top service providers in Malaysia in Q1-Q2 2020:

Maxis: Ookla Speed Score of 28.47 Digi: Ookla Speed Score of 26.03 Celcom: Ookla Speed Score of 20.01 U Mobile: Ookla Speed Score of 14.92 unifi Mobile: Ookla Speed Score of 10.77

Average Mobile Internet Latency during Q1-Q2 2020 in Malaysia (lower the better):

Celcom: 33ms Maxis: 34ms Digi: 40ms unifi Mobile: 41ms U Mobile: 44ms

Digi had the highest Ookla Consistency Score in Malaysia during Q1-Q2 2020, with 85.9% of results showing at least a 5 Mbps minimum download speed and 1 Mbps minimum upload speed.

Digi: 85.9% Maxis: 83.6% Celcom: 75.4% U Mobile: 68.2% unifi Mobile: 52.4%

When it comes to the amount of time a user is connected to the 4G network, Celcom customers had the best 4G Availability in Malaysia during Q1-Q2 2020 at 90.9%:

Celcom: 90.9% Maxis: 87.1% U Mobile: 82.2% Digi: 81.5% unifi Mobile: 79%

For smartphones with “modern chipsets”, Huawei Mate 20 Pro achieved the fastest average download speeds during Q1-Q2 2020 with 37.61Mbps.

Device Name Manufacturer Average Download Mbps Average Upload Mbps Average Latency ms Mate 20 Pro Huawei 37.61 10.28 30 iPhone 11 Pro Max Apple 36.94 12.46 47 P30 Pro Huawei 36.85 11.16 30 iPhone 11 Pro Apple 35.01 12.27 41 Galaxy Note10+ Samsung 34.78 11.73 29

Meanwhile, for Fixed Broadband in Malayia, TIME dotCom (TIME Internet) was the fastest fixed broadband provider among top providers in Malaysia in Q1-Q2 2020 with a Speed Score of 93.09. Malaysia ranked 42 globally (among 175 countries) with an average fixed broadband download speeds of 91.49Mbps in September 2020.