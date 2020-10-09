Ookla: TIME dotCom most consistent Broadband Provider in Malaysia

TIME dotCom Berhad (“TIME”) has been ranked as Malaysia’s Most Consistent Broadband Provider by Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis.

Results obtained from the analysis of Speedtest Intelligence data by Ookla from Q2-Q3 2020 is a testament of this, indicating that TIME has been sustaining its efforts in ensuring that its customers experience not only ultrafast, but also consistent Internet connectivity.

Ookla employs the Consistency Score™ metric to identify providers that deliver a consistent Internet experience. The metric for fixed broadband uses the threshold of 25Mbps minimum download speed (the recommended speed for streaming in 4K) and 3 Mbps minimum upload speed.

Not only does TIME consistently deliver against this global benchmark, its average download and upload speeds far exceed it, especially in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, and Penang, where it is consistently outperforming its competitors. By always upgrading its infrastructure and deploying new technology, TIME can deliver the most consistent network performance and quality in the country to fuel the connected lives of its customers, for home and work.

The analysis by Ookla further complements the record of achievement in network excellence TIME has earned over the years for its 100% fibre optic network. In 2018 & 2019, TIME was recognized for achieving an outstanding Ping result of lesser than 85ms, 0% Packet Loss as well as being the network with the lowest latency by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in their Network Performance Report.

“The results released by Ookla and MCMC show that we are providing our customers with the kind of fast and seamless broadband experience that they have come to expect from TIME. We are pleased to know that our continuous efforts in keeping Malaysians consistently connected has been recognized. We will continue to work on improving and upgrading our network to ensure that our customers stay connected to what matters to them,” said Ang Thing Jiun, Chief Technology Officer at TIME dotCom.

Anyone who wants to enjoy the ultrafast and consistent connectivity that is synonymous with the TIME name can find out more and sign up online. Those who do so between 16th September 2020 and 31st October 2020, will enjoy discounts of up to RM240 when they subscribe to the TIME Fibre Home Broadband 500Mbps and 1Gbps plans. New subscribers to the 500Mbps and 1Gbps plans will also receive a complimentary pair of limited-edition Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones featuring illustrations by Cloakwork, available while stocks last. New subscribers of the 100Mbps plan will enjoy their first month for free, upon signing up online. All plans are tied to a 24-month contract.