Two more Telekom Malaysia (TM) Employees Tested Positive for COVID-19

Two more employees of Telekom Malaysia (TM) tested positive for COVID-19. The largest Internet service provider in Malaysia said that one of the affected employees is based at Menara TM ONE in Damansara, Kuala Lumpur and the other is at its Kepayan office in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.
“At Menara TM ONE, all occupants were immediately evacuated and the office building closed for seven (7) days to facilitate thorough disinfection and sanitisation in accordance to the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health (MoH). TM offices in Sabah, Kedah and other Red Zone areas had been closed much earlier as proactive precaution in correspondence to the increasing cases recently.”
“Both employees are currently under quarantine and receiving treatment at Government quarantine and medical facilities. ”
This is believed to be the second time a TM employee was tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus) at Menara TM ONE (Damansara). In March 2020, Menara TM ONE was closed for full disinfection as advised by the Ministry of Health (MOH).
The Telco also reported two more positive cases in March 2020. Since then, TM said it “activated” its “COVID-19 Response Team” which among the measures include:
- frequent alerts and awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic to all TM employees and building tenants
- routinely sanitising TM offices and premises, providing sufficient supply of hand sanitisers at TM offices as well as TMpoint outlets.
- daily temperature checks are also being carried out on all employees, visitors, vendors, contractors and customers especially at its main buildings such as the Company’s headquarters at Menara TM, TM Annexe 1, TM Annexe 2, Wisma TM Taman Desa, Menara Kuala Lumpur and TM ONE in Damansara
As of yesterday, the total accumulative Covid-19 cases in the country stood at 15,657 cases with 157 deaths and 59 active clusters nationwide.
Full media statement from Telekom Malaysia (TM) below:
Following these two new positive cases, detailed contact tracing is being carried out by the MoH, assisted by TM’s COVID-19 Crisis Response Team (CRT), to identify and inform those whom had close contact with the affected employees. Identified close contacts are being contacted by MoH for further advice and action.
In ensuring continued services to our customers, TM employees at the affected states and areas have reverted back to Work From Home (WFH) arrangement utilising digital channels and online productivity tools. Meanwhile, critical function employees (contact centre, field teams for service installation and restoration) shall continue working in compliance to Government and TM’s added safety protocols and guidelines.
TM would like to remind everyone at all times to keep safe social distance, hygiene and adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as advised by the Government. TM has taken and will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of our customers, employees and community.