U Mobile 5G International Roaming Trial, with Singapore-based Starhub

With 5G networks expected to launch in Malaysia within the next 2-3 years, U Mobile announced that it has successfully completed a multi-party International roaming video conference call over 5G standalone (5G SA) network with Starhub, a Singapore-based Telco.

A 5G standalone (5G SA) network is said to offer true 5G experience with super fast speeds and ultra-low latency, completely independent of 4G. Most of the trial 5G network in Malaysia are being test using 5G Non-Standalone (5G NSA) network, which are dependent on existing 4G network. The initial roll out of 5G networks around the world are expected to use 5G NSA network modes.

As planned in December 2019, both Telcos said it completed a super-clear and lag-free 5G video conference among four International roaming users – two with U Mobile SIM cards in Singapore and another two with StarHub SIM cards in Malaysia. The video call was conducted via popular messaging apps on 5G-capable test phones for U Mobile users and commercially available 5G-capable phones for StarHub users.

The cross-border tests were conducted on trial 5G SA network infrastructure. In Singapore, the tests were completed via a 3.5GHz trial spectrum granted by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). In Malaysia, the same tests were conducted using 100MHz C-band spectrum (3.5Ghz), with Apparatus Assignment (AA) from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

At the same time the companies ran a series of cross-border speed and ping tests, achieving download speeds of over 1.3Gbps and latency of under 5ms on average – up to 10 times faster when compared to existing 4G technologies, it said.

U Mobile’s Chief Technology Officer Woon Ooi Yuen shared, “U Mobile is excited to have completed this significant 5G SA roaming trial with StarHub. As this is the one of the first of its kind trial in the world, the key learnings received will be extremely beneficial and it will be applied to accelerate the roll out and take up of 5G roaming services in Malaysia and Singapore once 5G becomes commercially available in both countries. When it is eventually commercially launched, 5G SA roaming will enhance cross-border connectivity needs between both countries especially for business communities and those who regularly commute between both sides of the border.”

StarHub’s Chief Technology Officer Chong Siew Loong said, “At StarHub, bringing new and customer-focused innovation has always been our priority. First to unleash 5G non-standalone services for Singapore consumers and businesses in August, we are now delighted to have crossed another major 5G milestone with U Mobile in the journey towards 5G SA commercialisation in both countries. Our successful 5G SA trial with U Mobile is an exciting prelude to how 5G will enable everyone and everything to enjoy closer connections, remote collaboration and productivity boosts and unified communications wherever they are.”

Having gleaned important performance insights from the 5G SA cross-border trial, the network teams from both companies said they will continue to collaborate to establish the right network configurations and settings for customers to enjoy the best 5G roaming experience when 5G rolls out commercially in both countries.

Huawei is the network technology partner for U Mobile during this trial.