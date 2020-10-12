U Mobile Customers walked away with Proton Iriz, iPhones, Motorcycles

Twelve (12) U Mobile customers walked away with various prizes as part of its on going We Want U GIVEAWAY campaign that was launched on 1 October 2020.

U Mobile announced three early winners of the campaign at a ceremony that took place at PROTON Centre of Excellence, Shah Alam on 7 October 2020.

Foo Shu Chee was the big winner of the week as she was rewarded with not one, but two prizes. As the top daily winner for 2 October 2020, she was rewarded with a Modenas Kriss motorcycle. As the first weekly winner of the giveaway as well, she took home a Proton Iriz.

“I found out about the We Want U GIVEAWAY from the MyUMobile app. I was very happy and I couldn’t believe how easy it was for me to win. All I did was perform various actions to get more points – I topped up, subscribed to data and purchase add-on plans. Besides that, I also logged into the MyUMobile app daily!” said Foo.

Other winners include daily winners Cham Sin Yee and Low Yee Kae, who won an iPhone 11 Pro and Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G respectively.

All the 12 winners below (1st week):

Full Name Prize Name AL HAFIZ BIN MUHAMAD YUSUF Daily Prize – Modenas Kriss LOW YEE KAE Daily Prize – Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G AZRUL NAZREEN BIN KAMAR Daily Prize – iPhone 11 Pro CHAM SIN YEE Daily Prize – iPhone 11 Pro KHIL RAJ DHUNGANA Daily Prize – Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G FOO SHU CHEE Daily Prize – Modenas Kriss FOO SHU CHEE Weekly Prize – Proton Iriz KU NUR ATHIRAH BINTI KU ADNAN Daily Prize – Modenas Kriss NUR’ENYASAFIQA BINTI ABD RAHMAN Daily Prize – iPhone 11 Pro AHMAD KAMAL BIN KADIR Daily Prize – Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G MUHAMAD AZMIR BIN MOKHTAR Daily Prize – Modenas Kriss NG HWEE LING Daily Prize – iPhone 11 Pro SATVINDERJIT KAUR A/P RAM SINGH Daily Prize – Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G

The U Mobile: We Want U GIVEAWAY campaign will run until 8 January 2021 with the following prizes, worth up to RM3 million:

3 x Proton X70 (Monthly)

15 x Proton Iriz (Weekly)

100 x Modenas Kriss (Daily)

100 x Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G (Daily)

100 x iPhone 11 Pro (Daily)

3300 x RM100 Shopee voucher (Daily)

To be rewarded with a prize during the We Want U GIVEAWAY campaign, customers of U Mobile’s prepaid or postpaid plans must accumulate highest number of points either during the daily, weekly or monthly tally that the telco will be conducting.

Customers will be able to earn and collect points when they perform a wide variety of actions such as:

Activating a new plan

Upgrading their plans

Purchasing data plans, boosters, top-ups or add-ons

Subscribing to a device package or insurance products

U Mobile customers who use GoPayz, the universal e-wallet, will also be able to earn points simply by using the e-wallet.

Find out more about the full mechanics of We Want U GIVEAWAY campaign here.