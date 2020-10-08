Join U Mobile’s BIGGEST Giveaway: Up to RM3 million prizes, Proton X70s

Proton X70 cars, Proton Iriz, Modenas Kriss motorcycles, Huawei Mate Pro 5G and iPhone 11 Pro smartphones – these are among the RM3 million worth of prizes that U Mobile wants you to WIN BIG every day.

U Mobile recently launched its biggest giveaway campaign yet called We Want U GIVEAWAY, rewarding both new and existing customers with a total of RM3 million worth in prizes.

Below are the RM3 million worth of prizes that you can win from U Mobile:

3 x Proton X70 (Monthly)

15 x Proton Iriz (Weekly)

100 x Modenas Kriss (Daily)

100 x Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G (Daily)

100 x iPhone 11 Pro (Daily)

3300 x RM100 Shopee voucher (Daily)

Here’s how to participate: It is as easy as Spend, Collect and WIN!

To be rewarded with a prize during the We Want U GIVEAWAY campaign, customers of U Mobile’s prepaid or postpaid plans must accumulate highest number of points either during the daily, weekly or monthly tally that the telco will be conducting.

Customers will be able to earn and collect points when they perform a wide variety of actions such as:

Activating a new plan

Upgrading their plans

Purchasing data plans, boosters, top-ups or add-ons

Subscribing to a device package or insurance products

U Mobile customers who use GoPayz, the universal e-wallet, will also be able to earn points simply by using the e-wallet.

Psst..want to score extra points? Here’s how:

Find out more about the full mechanics of We Want U GIVEAWAY campaign here.

Stay tuned to U Mobile’s FB page on 10.10 at 10AM for the “We Want U Giveaway Live Launch Event” – the first prize giveaway since the launch on 1 October.

