ZTE to upgrade Digi’s Radio Access Network (RAN), prepare for 5G

Mobile carrier, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) today announced that it has partnered with global network solutions company, ZTE Corporation (ZTE) to upgrade its nationwide Radio Access Network (RAN), to prepare for 5G.

Digi said it is part of its continuous efforts to enhance its network capacity and deliver improved user experience, while preparing a future-ready network. This modernisation initiative will see ZTE progressively renew Digi’s network sites across Malaysia with the latest 5G technology over the next few years.

Digi’s Chief Technology Officer, Kesavan Sivabalan said, “We believe the use of modernised technology with the latest radio access solutions will deliver overall efficient network, with the speed, efficiency, and agility critical for our continuous day-to-day operations. This initiative will also give us a future-ready 5G network able to provide new and innovative services, and the significantly improved quality of experience.”

This modernisation initiative will upgrade Digi’s Radio Access Network (RAN) with the latest technology evolution that supports higher throughput and lower latency, to meet customers’ growing demand for higher data speeds and smoother Internet experiences. It is said to improve Digi’s network efficiency, with equipment that has higher processing capabilities and supports new features such as Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), multi Carrier Aggregation (CA), higher order MIMO, and Cellular Internet of Things (C-IoT), catering for future readiness and the eventual adoption of 5G technologies. As a result, customers will experience an enhanced online experience regardless of the type of activities they do, such as video conferencing, online gaming or video streaming.

ZTE’s Managing Director, Steven Ge said, “We are honored to be chosen as the RAN vendor for Digi. This continues our tradition of working together, which now reaches 10 years. We will continue to support Digi’s goal to connect customers through a high-quality network. Post modernisation, Digi will have a highly-efficient 5G-enabled network.”

ZTE is one of the network partner for Digi’s 2G, 3G and 4G network.

In May 2019, both companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further explore the potential of 5G technology in Malaysia. The partnership will explore several aspects of required collaboration to make 5G technology a reality in Malaysia, including 5G live trials of end-to-end network functions and features, and pilot trials of 5G use cases for enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication (URLLC) and Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC). The trials will be conducted using low, mid and high 5G spectrum bands.