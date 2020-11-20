Adlan Tajudin announced as Chief Executive Officer of edotco Group

Regional telecommunications infrastructure company, edotco Group Sdn. Bhd. (edotco) announced the appointment of Adlan Tajudin as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Adlan is replacing Suresh Sidhu who left edotco a couple months ago.

Adlan brings over 17 years of experience in the telecommunications field. Prior to this, he served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Director of PT XL Axiata in Indonesia. He also helmed other roles within Axiata Group including Chief Corporate Officer at Celcom Axiata Berhad. In the early years of his career, Adlan worked with Arthur Andersen & Co. in Assurance and Business Advisory for nine years.

“Connectivity has never held greater importance than it does today. Accessibility to reliable and affordable connectivity is a commodity in today’s climate. With a strong foothold across eight markets in South and Southeast Asia, edotco as an independent tower company plays a significant role in a bigger movement to accelerate the recovery of the industry, while continuing to enhance it with the latest technology in infrastructure sharing,” said Adlan.

edotco manages a regional portfolio providing end-to-end solutions in telecommunication infrastructures while working alongside local governments, authorities, and industry players to meet the digital ambitions unique to each country. In line with that, the Group continues to lead new developments in the telecoms industry, while fostering a sustainable telecommunications industry with sustainable design excellence, innovations, and infrastructure sharing.

“We understand that with each market, there is no one-size-fits-all approach and having the understanding of the pain points on-ground is what will help us propel this industry forward. Our team of over 1,300 employees across the region are striving towards bridging connectivity gaps and advancing the state of telecommunications in the region,” added Adlan.

Under the new leadership, the edotco said it will solidify its regional commitment of providing future-proof networks through next-generation connectivity solutions.

“Adlan will also drive the Group’s efforts in meeting the digital ambitions of nations, accelerating the deployment of next-generation telecommunications solutions and continued service delivery excellence to its customers. The Group also continues to strive towards its goal of being amongst the world’s top 5 tower companies while setting industry benchmarks for connectivity and infrastructure development,” edotco said in a statement.